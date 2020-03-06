There’s no end to imagination in the ‘kitchen’

06 March 2020 11:39 IST

The tag ‘Kitchen Literature’ weighed heavily on women who wrote in the early 20th century. The criticism was not always aesthetic. However, in terms of the variety, maturity, innovation and tremendous creativity, women’s writing in Kannada cannot be marginalised now because it is the mainstream

Is male criticism of women’s writing always grounded on aesthetic norms or is it that the aesthetic norms are only a thin mask over unconscious misogyny or at least deep suspicion about women’s writing? Are male aesthetic norms universal and gender neutral? When women writers criticise the male dominant literary critical establishment for its indifference and insensitivity, are they pleading for looser norms or are they arguing seriously that women’s writing being rich, heterogeneous and distinctive, demands a different framework?

These and related questions whenever they come up in the Kannada context, a reference is always made to the controversial episode in which Masti Venkatesh Iyengar wrote a long and harsh piece of criticism on Nanjanagudu Tirumalamba, one of the earliest women writers who wrote between 1911 and the 1930s prolifically. She was a novelist, poet, dramatist (who also directed some of her plays), essayist, editor of journals and publisher. She published her own books and other books through ‘Sati Hitaishini Grantha Male’ her home publication. By all accounts she was a gritty, courageous hardworking crusader for women’s education, for better treatment of widows and against dowry. Her novels were popular and were prescribed as text books in educational institutions in Madras and Bombay presidencies as well as in Mysore region. She kept up a bold dialogue mixed with severe criticism, educated the civil society of her times. Even her devoted followers knew the flaws of her fiction such as long ‘lectures’, exaggerated moralizing, ‘dear readers’ type of harangues, a self-conscious ‘literary’ style which was in contrast to the lucidity with which she attacked her adversaries supporting evil social practices. She was a committed activist, orthodox in her lifestyle and most of her beliefs were against the caste system, the obligatory purity of women, compulsory abstinence and chastity of widows.

But at a time when speaking in public and writing were considered a taboo for women, Tirumalamba lashed out at the foul practices at temples and monasteries and at the hypocrisy of the dual moral standards imposed by men. In retrospect, it is clear that she was very much a product of the period when missionary critiques of Hindu practices, socio-religious reform movements and colonial modernity had converged to foreground the woman question. Pitched battles were taking place around the Sharada Bill (against child marriage) and women’s education. The orthodox backlash in Karnataka was also severe. Education for women was considered a corruptor of their morals and destroyer of the feminine values of unstinted devotion to the husband and children. There was a collective anxiety about a ‘modern’ woman bringing shame to the ancient Indian values. Almost all the first generation women writers in Kannada like Shyamala Belgaumkar, Kalyanamma, Giribale took to journalism and writing to fight for women’s rights. In no sense were they radical feminists, but were remarkably forthright and courageous in crusading for women’s education and against dowry and ill treatment of widows. Writing was a means to engage with social debates and therefore, they were not overtly concerned with the aesthetic norms of fiction and poetry.

Masti did two things which is hard to defend. He failed to contextualise women’s writing in its first phase and criticised Tirumalamba more harshly for her opinions than for obvious aesthetic failings. He vents his anger at her denigration of young men, denunciation of all temples and monasteries and for teaching young women readers to speak impolitely to the elders. As Vijaya Dhabbe, the feminist critic admitted his comments on the shoddiness of her writing are well taken. But if one looks at the works of fiction in Kannada from the 1890s to the first decade of the twentieth century Masti’s comments would be in place for most of the fiction. Surely, his own sparse anti-romantic style was not the favourite model for writers of the period. So why did he subject Tirumalamba’s writings to such harsh critical scrutiny? The paradoxical truth is that this writer of the liberal humanist tradition, who wrote out of deep sympathy and understanding about all human relationships including adultery and incest, was conservative and protectionist about traditional social structures and values. His piece on Tirumalamba is over-emphatic, cruel in sarcasm and wrong-headed. Surprisingly, the same Masti went out of his way to publish Belagere Janakamma’s poems and wrote a sensitive introduction to Rangavalli, an anthology of women writing.

Kodagina Gouramma whose short story was the first contribution in this anthology, later wrote about the frustrating indifference of critics to such writing. She sadly wondered why such competent writing was considered too inferior to respond to. There are any number of similar references to the bias among critics and readers. There were also instances of important male writers like Bendre writing insightfully about Kodagina Gowramma, though unfortunately she did not live to read it.

It is only after the feminist project of rediscovering the ‘lost texts’ was carried out by Vijaya Dhabbe, B.N. Sumitrabai, Nemichandra and others that the major writings of women in the first phase became available for discussion. This fact itself is an indication of the discrimination against women’s writing. Curiously enough, in the great realist phase of Kannada fiction, the major works of Kuvempu, Masti and Shivarama Karanth are women-centric. Navya or modernist writing of the 1960s and 70s with its rebellion against middle-class values and its openness about sexuality, indirectly motivated women poets to write boldly and differently. But paradoxically again with the exception of Shanthinath Desai, most of the male Navya writers conceptualized women as only the liberators of their libidinal desires.

P. Lankesh after he reinvented himself as the editor of ‘Lankesh Patrike’, in his later phase went on to create very memorable women characters. However, it was ‘Lankesh Patrike’ which brought to the forefront greatly talented women writers like Vaidehi, Sara Abubakkar, B.T. Jahnavi and others. The tabloid reformulated writing as a personal, creative act, accessible to all who could write honestly as they are. It also liberated writers from the anxiety of structural and formal perfection and complex symbolic expression which had inhibited many from writing.

The later Dalit and Bandaya (rebel) literary–cultural movements also created a platform for women writers from different social locations. Interestingly, the question ‘Why do Dalit women speak differently’ has been addressed only recently in Kannada. Most women critics agree that women writing has been closely affiliated with the literary cultural movements. It has been an astonishing unraveling of the complex experiences of women in the last four decades. In terms of the variety, maturity, innovation and tremendous creativity, women’s writing in Kannada cannot be marginalised now because it is the mainstream. While Vaidehi is the most accomplished short story writer after U.R. Ananthamurthy. Lalitha Siddabasavaih, Pratibha Nandakumar and Savitha Nagabhushana have created rich poetic worlds which demand dedicated reading. Nagaveni’s Gandhi Banda is a classic novel reconstructing a society in transition with astonishing narrative power. There are at least a dozen hugely talented women poets.

With all this has the Kannada literary-critical establishment recognized that the age of women writing has arrived in Kannada? While leading critics like G.S. Amur, H.S. Raghavendra Rao, and T.P. Ashoka have written enthusiastically about women writing, one wonders if criticism has come far away from its denigration of women writing as ‘Kitchen Writing’. The problem remains the same.

“Well women do write passionately and raw honesty about experiences the male world had no access to. But does the writing have depth, complexity and sense of form?”. I don’t think the question deserves any answer. The question to ask of all literature is whether it has made a substantial difference to our understanding of the world we live in. Every reader has to ask this question and seek the answer individually. When that happens, gradually the institution of literary criticism also begins to do the same collectively. It happens through acts of reading, analysis and comparison. These are acts which cannot be done when surrounded by noisy polemics. There is a very substantial body of women writing in Kannada demanding us to practice the basics of literary criticism.

The author is an eminent culture critic