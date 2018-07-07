The vanishing truth: Review of Missing by Sumana Roy

Centuries before fake news became common parlance, Plato had railed against it, without, of course, naming it as such. His allegory of the cave in the Republic, with its rows of people passively watching flickering shadows projected on a blank wall without ever knowing the real objects that cast the shadows, describes something quite akin to our experience of watching television.

Like the men in the cave, we hardly know whether the images that pass before our eyes have any substance, and yet we believe them to be true, and form opinions on their basis that can lead to hatred, riots, wars. In another related myth in the Republic, Plato identifies poets as the chief culprit behind the spread of ‘fake news’, accusing them of serving up imitations which are far, far removed from the reality. So poets have no place in Plato’s ideal republic.

New novelists

The protagonist of Sumana Roy’s Missing is a poet. If his profession makes him a person of insidious intent, he seems anything

but. His wife, a high-minded do-gooder academic, has gone missing, and all through the novel the husband sits helplessly, desperately hoping that he will get some news of her or that she will turn up miraculously to take charge of his life, as always. The poet is blind (with a nod to Homer, Milton) and is named Nayan, meaning ‘eyes’. Yet neither his artistic talents nor his blindness gives him any special insight.

Why did his wife, Kobita, go away? The events of the novel take place in 2012: this black year of the Delhi gangrape had another incident of sexual assault that suddenly brought the usually neglected Northeast to the TV screen. In Guwahati, a girl was allegedly molested and beaten up by a mob of 30 men outside a bar. In Missing, Kobita gets to know of this incident and rushes off to Guwahati to help the girl.

This is the apparent reason. But as days roll by with no news, uncomfortable questions rear their heads in the minds of Nayan, their son Kabir, and the people around Nayan — was she asserting her independence by disappearing? Was Kobita frustrated with her marriage and having an extra-marital affair? Our inability to know the truth is a philosophical, social, political and personal problem in Missing.

Seeking something

The philosophical aspect joins up with Plato, whose quote from Republic forms one of the epigraphs; at the political level, it adds to the debate over the truth value of news (“The news anchors shouted, bargained, haggled, harassed and lied incessantly. They were the new novelists”).

This, in turn, brings into focus the old debate about who casts the first stone — does the media contribute to the spread of unrest by drumming up hysteria or do events take their own course irrespective of reports? Is news coverage ever objective reportage?

As far as the social is concerned, it translates into a question of class — are people like Bimal-da, the old carpenter who chatters continuously as he makes a new bed for Nayan and Kobita and has a ready reserve of given wisdom to quote from as solution to any issue, somehow closer to the truth than intellectuals like Nayan, Kobita or Kabir, who are seen floundering? The personal aspect, of course, relates to truth, or its lack, in the volatile emotional terrain of relationships.

So it is not only Kobita who is missing in this novel, but also the truth. This is woven into the unsolved cases of the thousands of women who vanish in our country because of gender crimes: Sumana Roy explicated this issue in an essay in these pages and I won’t go into it again. Missing serves up a lot of food for thought but the dishes are just too many. Themes like the implications of Sita’s disobedience in crossing the Lakshman Rekha, Plato’s imagery of the bed, the political issues of Bodoland or of migrants in Siliguri, Baudrillard’s theory of hyperreality, paedophilia, do not quite cohere. The attempt to lump them together creates a hotchpotch, which is absorbing in its parts but seems too strained as a whole.

In some ways, Missing is a very Bengali novel — as a Bengali, I felt that the cultural references, many of them very funny, in the conversation of someone like Bimal-da would be more comprehensible to someone of my tribe. In that Bengali vein, I must confess that Missing, with its excess, gave me a touch of ‘gas’ — Bimal-da identifies this gastronomical disorder as a recognisable trait of Bengalis.

