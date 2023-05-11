The uprising of 1857, and Meerut’s role in the first war for India’s Independence

May 11, 2023 08:30 am | Updated May 10, 2023 10:53 pm IST

Alamgirpur in Meerut district should have been enough to provide the township in western Uttar Pradesh a passport to fame. It was the eastern most settlement of the Harappa civilisation, and was excavated by Y.D. Sharma. According to professors Katta Narasimha Reddy, E. Siva Nagi Reddy and Krishna Naik, the shape of the pottery of this region was comparable to that of Lothal, Ropar and Rangpur etc. “Kilnbricks are in evidence; large platters and trough with open base have also been found as also beads of steatite and semi-precious stones. Terracotta cakes are met in large numbers,” write the authors in Kalyan Mitra: Volume 1: Archaeology.

Yet Meerut’s fame rests not on beads and terracotta cakes no matter how ancient, but on bullets and blood, more accurately cartridges with possibly cow and pig fat, and rifles with which began India’s First War of Independence on May 10, 1857. The British were well and truly in the saddle in the 19th century. A year after muskets were introduced in 1856, Lord Canning was planning to send back the 84th Regiment of the Army to Burma, when news came of a serious outbreak in Meerut which was, as G.W. Forrest writes in A History of the Indian Mutiny (published by William Blackwood), “situated 36 miles from the Imperial City of Delhi...traversed by two main roads, the one from Ghaziabad to Roorkee, and the Mall, lined with a fine avenue of lofty trees. On the north of the Mall are lines of barracks for the accommodation of a brigadier of artillery, a European cavalry corps and a regiment of European infantry.” From here rose the first cry for the independence of India.

Why the sepoys rebelled

A day before Indian sepoys rose in rebellion in the month of Ramzan, Colonel Smyth had ordered cartridges to be handed out to 90 soldiers at the parade in Meerut. Five accepted, 85 refused, among them were 49 Muslims and 36 Hindus. The rebels were stripped of their uniform and fetters were hammered on their ankles. The rebellion was caused by the government’s decision to replace the old-fashioned musket with the Enfield rifle. Locals believed the cartridges had a mix of fat of cows and pigs with flour. Their friends back home refused to eat with them; they became the new untouchables.

As John William Kaye writes in A History of the Sepoy War in India 1857-58 (published by W.H. Allen, London), “The Native Troops at that great headquarters were smouldering into rebellion, and the Sepoy War was about to commence. The native troops, in fetters, were confined to an empty hospital, and a guard of their regiment was placed over them.”

“That evening,” as William Dalrymple writes in The Last Mughal, “placards were seen in the Meerut bazaar calling on all true Musalmans to rise up and slaughter the Christians.”

“The native troopers at once prepared for a revolt from the English rule and in order to rescue their comrades, resolved to dare the worst extremity. The opportunity was well chosen. The next day, May 10th being Sunday, while the European residents of Meerut were driving to church in the evening, they were startled at hearing the sound of musketry, and seeing the columns of smoke rising to the sky. That sound marked the opening of the Indian Mutiny. The native troops had revolted,” Forrest writes.

The argument finds favour with Amar Farooqui who writes in The Colonial Subjugation of India: “It was the month of Ramzan. Towards sunset the sipahis were in the bazaar buying goods for Iftaar. In a couple of hours, the entire cantonment and the civilians had joined the uprising. The sipahis travelled through the night. They wanted to march to Delhi.” For every Indian in Meerut, Delhi was the power centre, the capital of Mughal India. The Meerut sepoys had not only risen but had also ridden southeastwards throughout the night, and as Dalrymple notes, “at the very moment were pouring over the Bridge of Boats, and into the walled city, in search of their emperor.” Meerut had shown India the way.

As they reached Delhi, the locals were finishing their suhoor or pre-dawn meal before commencing a 15-hour long fast, and not a 12-hour fast as Dalrymple writes. In Delhi, the working class joined the sipahis, the elite preferred to weigh their options. In Meerut, all civilians had joined the fray. Reason enough for V.D. Savarkar to dub the Mutiny or Revolt as the First war of Independence in his book, The Indian War of Independence, written in early 20th century.

Behind the name

Glorious as the chapter is, there is more to Meerut’s history. It probably derives its name from Mayarashtra, the capital of the kingdom of Mayasura, Ravana’s father-in-law. This name later journeyed to Mairashtra, Mairaath and eventually Meerut. After archaeological excavations at Vidura-ka-tila, a collection of several mounds named after Vidura, in 1950–52, a site 37 km northeast of Meerut, was concluded to be the remains of the ancient Hastinapur, the capital of Kauravas and Pandavas of the Mahabharata, which was washed away by the floods. Once ruled by the Scindias, Meerut was ceded to the British in 1803. Some 54 years later, it paved the way for the eventual ouster of the British from India.

Alamgirpur, Mahabharata, May 10, 1857, Meerut has many calling cards.