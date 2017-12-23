The tawdry heart of the matter: The Nine-Chambered Heart by Janice Pariat reviewed by Aditya Sudarshan

Since beauty is in the eye of the beholder, a book that reveals a character through the eyes of nine people who have loved her ought to be beautiful indeed. What is promised in The Nine-Chambered Heart — the loving illumination of a young woman — is therefore very precious.

Precisely for this reason, the mockery which it makes of its promise must be identified in the clearest terms. Before this book is over, the unnamed ‘you’, whom the nine are supposedly exalting, will have been groped against her will by one man, photographed nude without her consent by another, and ogled at lecherously by just about all of them.

If love involves willing the good of the beloved, not one of them comes close to loving her — not after she crosses puberty. Yet because this pageant of self-centred ugliness is all presented in soft focus, we are expected to find it enchanting.

Indeed, the vignettes in this book pass through almost exclusively beautiful settings — art galleries, shingle beaches, hill-top cafés, cosy apartments. With such a heavily manipulative hand, does Pariat lay on intimations of beauty. Yet there is little beauty where it counts, in the characters or in the literary style, which, since it ventures to no more than a blog-post might, cannot gain much. There is value here chiefly as a social document, of a people grown so monstrously proud that they imagine their every lust and quarrel to be struck through with beauty.

Most reprehensible, however, is the attitude of the central character, the ‘you’ whom the reader is cajoled to identify with. Provided you admit I am a goddess, she seems to say, you may mistreat me as you wish.

This, of course, is misogyny’s oldest ruse, here being propagated by a woman. ‘It is easy to love,’ she declares blithely, midway through this litany of exploiting and being exploited, while others praise the capacity of her heart.

But if the celebration of tawdry abuse is the fruit of a ‘nine-chambered heart,’ the reader must conclude that it is a small size after all.

The writer is a novelist whose most recent book is The Persecution of Madhav Tripathi.

The Nine-Chambered Heart; Janice Pariat, Fourth Estate, ₹399