‘The stories had to be published so that I could clear my desk’: Upamanyu Chatterjee

07 March 2020 16:00 IST

Upamanyu Chatterjee talks about his short story collection, ‘The Assassination of Indira Gandhi’, and possible future volumes, tongue firmly in cheek

The Assassination of Indira Gandhi: The Collected Stories of Upamanyu Chatterjee, Volume One, shortlisted for The Hindu Prize for Fiction, brings together 12 short stories from across the writer’s career, from the 1980s to the 2010s. The stories have varied themes — from the reflections of a Sikh boy on the futility of life in the wake of Indira Gandhi’s death to the farcical travails of a 17th-century English ambassador in the court of Jahangir. The collection is characterised by Chatterjee’s trademark black humour and acerbic wit, of course. It also provides a snapshot of Chatterjee’s development as a writer. In an email interview, he discusses the genesis of the collection and the research that went into the stories:

What’s the story behind this collection? What prompted you to bring it out now?

The publication of these stories was long overdue. As you can see, some of them date from 1985. I have been meaning to publish a collection for ages but each time a novel seemed to come in the way. Of course, many of the novels too began as stories that simply grew out of hand. So then I sat down after the publication of Fairy Tales at Fifty and looked up my notes and decided to write the stories that I had jotted down ideas for years and years ago. They had to be published so that I could clear my desk, as it were.

Some of the stories are set in distant eras. Can you tell us a little bit about the research you did, especially for ‘History Lesson’? The way different sources are used to contrast Thomas Roe’s view of himself with the implied reality is fascinating.

Thank you. Sir Thomas has stayed with me for years. Of course, the story is based almost entirely on his meticulously

maintained journal, a priceless document, hilarious (though he himself would hardly have thought so). British historiographers don’t think so either. They always refer to him as the seasoned diplomat, accomplished ambassador, that sort of thing, though he himself devotes pages and pages of his diary to the importance of the governor of Surat calling on him first before he can get down to diplomacy. I have enjoyed looking at that famed journal from a different angle and giving it, whenever required, a twist or two.

The stories also span decades in terms of when they were written. How have your concerns and engagement with society changed over time, between ‘The Assassination of Indira Gandhi’ to later works like ‘Girl’ that deal with recent real-life issues?

Whatever real-life issues might mean! I write about what interests me and that isn’t always current affairs. In my case, it almost never is current affairs. One waits for the dust to settle down before one begins to sniff around a subject. And then again, one returns repeatedly to themes and subjects that one has dealt with before. That’s because they haven’t exhausted their interest for me yet. It happens to almost every writer. As for the rest, one can leave it to the reader to discern concerns in one’s work and the manner in which one engages with society.

The ‘Volume One’ in the title seems to be a promise for the future. What might we expect from Volume Two?

That is a closely-guarded secret! That is to say, I have absolutely no idea. Beyond the intention to publish Volume Two in the future, nothing is certain. To call the first book in the set Volume One is to remind myself that I have unfinished business at hand. I have notes jotted down but they don’t mean a thing until they are converted into something substantial. And if the question means, have I started work on Volume Two, the answer is, I don’t know! I don’t know whether what I am fooling around with right now will eventually be a novel, novella, short story or a reject.