The spirit of Rumi lives on in his ‘Masnavi’

The Persian poet’s ‘Masnavi’ offers an immersive experience, at once transporting the reader to its mystical heart

Easily the most beautiful set of books I possess is the Persian to Urdu translation of Rumi’s Masnavi. It is six volumes bound in blue leather, each with a frontispiece. The back of each has a photograph of Rumi’s tomb in Konya, Turkey. The text is arranged in two columns, with the Farsi text on top in large typeface and the Urdu below it, smaller. The translator Qazi Sajjad Husain has been credited, but not the typesetter and designer — which is a shame. The volumes are representative of a time, now gone, when books were objects representing more than just the words they carried.

Rumi’s work is a long narrative poem in rhyming couplets, which is what a masnavi is, as against a short love poem in rhyming, but unrelated couplets, which make up a ghazal. Rumi’s Masnavi is the most famous example of Sufi verse. Few have read it in full (it has 50,000 lines) but many are familiar with some of its couplets and certainly many more have heard of Rumi.

Heart of light

Rumi was born in northern Afghanistan, near Mazar-e-Sharif, in 1207. He was a near contemporary of the great Indian writer of Farsi, Amir Khusro (1253-1325). Rumi began writing — or possibly dictating — the poem in his 50s and the work shows this maturity. Naipaul famously said that one could be a child prodigy in mathematics, music, even art, but not in writing because it requires experience rather than mere talent. The Masnavi demonstrates this.

There is no real plot to the poem. It cannot be compared to epics like the Mahabharata or the Iliad. It is a collection of stories and parables, many from the Quran and Bible, some from history and some from mythology.

But despite the wide range of characters and narratives, it is immersive because of its mystical heart. It retains coherence because of its sentiment, not its storyline. And because of its disjointed form, one can start reading it from anywhere.

The opening line in my volumes in Urdu is: Bansuri se sun kya bayaan karti hai (R.A. Nicholson, one of the greatest Rumi scholars, renders the line as ‘Hearken to this reed forlorn’). Immediately, a picture is created and a sound heard in the mind. This is the sort of immersion that the book offers.

It might be interesting to note here that a music album, A Meeting by the River, by guitarist Ry Cooder and mohan veena player Vishwa Mohan Bhatt, inspired by a story in Rumi’s Masnavi, won the Grammy in 1994. It is an outstanding album recorded without rehearsal in a cathedral and reproduces the spirit of Rumi.

World as an illusion

Sufism is, of course, a fruit of the Platonic tree. It was the conquest of Egypt by the Arabs that introduced them to Greek philosophy, especially neo-Platonism (the Egyptian aristocracy was Greek because Alexander’s general Ptolemy had ruled it till his last descendant, Cleopatra). The Sufis engaged with the Platonic idea of this world as illusory, a shadow of another, real world, through mysticism and poetry.

Rumi has been translated for a long time and by many Western scholars into English. The accusation against some Orientalists is that they have secularised and whitewashed Rumi, erasing from his writing all traces of Islam. As someone who can look at the text in multiple languages, this seems true to me.

Handling the books while writing this, I noticed a few old post-its sticking out from a volume. About 15 years ago, I had spent a few months translating the text from Urdu to English. After reviewing my output of some 100 pages, I stopped. I realised I could not replicate the beauty of those lines.

