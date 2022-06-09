The social milieu [in ‘Tomb of Sand’] is not alien to me: Daisy Rockwell, translator of Geetanjali Shree’s Booker-winning novel

The translator, writer and painter is confident the Booker win will translate to greater awareness about literature in Indian languages

Author Geetanjali Shree (right) with translator Daisy Rockwell at the International Booker Prize 2022 awards ceremony in London, May 2022. | Photo Credit: AP

The translator, writer and painter is confident the Booker win will translate to greater awareness about literature in Indian languages

At the recent Booker Prize ceremony in London, Daisy Rockwell won many hearts by adding a smattering of Hindi to her winner’s speech. As the U.S.-based translator, writer and painter smiled her way through the honours — giving credit to her 90-year-old father, besides author Geetanjali Shree, her publishers and “match-maker” translator friend Arunava Sinha — she acknowledged her in-laws, saying, “ Main sasural saath layi!” (I have brought all my in-laws with me). It led to instant laughs among those who knew the language.

A little later, Rockwell, who has translated, among others, Upendranath Ashk’s Falling Walls and Bhisham Sahni’s Tamas, revealed her down-to-earth ways, happily taking questions, answering her mobile phone and even replying to WhatsApp messages amidst flashing camera lights. Excerpts from an interview:

Author Geetanjali Shree poses with the 2022 International Booker Prize for her novel ‘Tomb of Sand’, in London, May 2022. | Photo Credit: AP

How significant is the Booker win for ‘Tomb of Sand’ likely to be for authors in Indian languages?

It’s impossible to say, but we both hope it will open the eyes of publishers in global markets to the richness of Indian literature in translation. The subcontinent has so many talented translators and amazing translated works to offer to readers of world literature.

How did the translation come about?

Bengali translator Arunava Sinha approached me on behalf of Deborah Smith, the founder of Tilted Axis Press.

What’s next after ‘Tomb of Sand’?

I have several projects underway. A novella by Usha Priyamvada, Krishna Sobti’s first novel, and others.

