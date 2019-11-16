The salt line: An extract from ‘Bombay Before Mumbai: Essays in Honour of Jim Masselos’

Following the spatial practices of workers’ protest that predated the Civil Disobedience Movement in the city, Gandhian nationalism devised a range of rituals to assert its claim over the public spaces of the city and ‘re-inscribe these arenas as nationalist spaces’. Salt marches, processions, prabhat pheris, sit-downs, parades and other such forms of protest actions poured out on to the streets, maidans and public spaces situated in the European part of the city, ‘transforming them into sites of dramatic confrontation between the colonial administration and the Congress’. Charni Road, Churchgate, Colaba, Esplanade, and other such localities in the British part of town, became the sites of these acts of collective resistance.

To reinforce its claim over these alien and commanding spaces of the colonial city, the political spectacles were combined with what Masselos has termed the ‘calendar of commemoration’. The calendar largely consisted of significant events and commemorative rituals either centered around Gandhi’s life and teachings or echoing Congress’s own distant and immediate past and its aims and objectives... Public gatherings and commemorative meetings were organised in public spaces, and volunteers took to the streets and alleys in processions that often culminated in large public gatherings in Azad Maidan, Chowpatty, or Shivaji Park.

From the very beginning of the Civil Disobedience Movement, this ‘nationalist makeover’ of the city was planned at two distinct levels. A band of carefully handpicked satyagrahis from different ward level Congress committees undertook the Salt Satyagraha, prabhat pheris and picketing. Apart from these, the Civil Disobedience Movement in the city relied heavily upon a network of volunteer organisations like Hindustan Seva Dal, National Militia and Desh Sevika Sangh. These were organised at the national scale and pre-dated the Civil Disobedience Movement, with branches in every city. They operated alongside volunteer organisations which cropped up in the city as soon as the first batch of volunteers broke the salt laws in Bombay. These ground level organisations largely consisted of market associations like Mangaldas Market Employees Mandal and Bhuleshwar Cloth Merchants’ Mandal, and volunteer organisations such as Chira Bazar Volunteer Corps, or those formed on the basis of caste and religious groupings, like the Jain Swaymsevak Mandal.

These volunteer organisations were assigned specific responsibilities in the city. Hindustan Seva Dal and the National Militia managed procession routes and kept order during the public gatherings and other political spectacles. Women’s volunteer organisations like Desh Sevika Sangh and the Gujarati Hindu Stree Mandal collected seawater, manufactured salt, and sold and organised picketing of liquor and foreign cloth stores. Similarly, commercial and occupational associations were the backbone of the movement in the bazaars of the city. They facilitated the enforcement of hartal and picketing and the organisation of prabhat pheris and public gatherings in the market areas and the adjacent localities. Importantly, the activities of these volunteer organisations overlapped with those of caste and community-based associations.

In turn, this points to the interplay between social identity, spatial location and nationalist mobilisation during the Civil Disobedience Movement. The various localities in the Indian town were often founded on some common aggregating features: a common denomination derived from caste, religion, occupation, region, or language. The social composition of the city was reflected in the organisation of the volunteer groups. Congress workers and their supporters in the Hindu-dominated markets and residential areas of the Indian town (and in some European enclaves in South Bombay) were mostly Gujarati Hindu and Jain merchants and middle-class Maharashtrians. Importantly, these communities were disproportionately visible in the much publicised and carefully orchestrated political spectacles organised in the city’s administrative and commercial district and in the Indian town. The political infrastructure that underpinned the Civil Disobedience Movement in the city thus not only acquired a distinct ‘Hindu’ character as Masselos has argued, but also remained largely devoid of any working-class component in its initial phase... [The Congress’s] reluctance to involve Bombay’s diverse working-class population consequently reinforced the movement’s distinctive socio-spatial character.

At the same time, in its effort to re-territorialise the social spaces of the Raj and incorporate it within the constructs of its own intended spatial sovereignty, the Congress sought to reimagine the city in its totality. One means of achieving this objective was to extend what Masselos has termed as ‘accustomed space’, that is to say, a ‘perception of urban space derived through accustomed activity and accustomed time’. The Congress began extending this Indian ‘accustomed space’, which had gradually emerged from the late nineteenth century onwards through the organisation of festivals and other collective activities in public spaces. In particular, its political mobilisation constructed a new nationalist accustomed space. In the process, Congress altered the perceived spatial parameters of the Indian town and made alien and external social spaces of the city familiar to its ‘Indian subjects’. In its effort to territorially take over the space of the Raj, the Congress delineated social spaces and demarcated spatial practices for different communities and occupational classes inhabiting the city. Its leaders and volunteers thereby came to regulate the access of urban social groups to different parts of the city. This can be best understood by exploring the spatial contours of the Congress’s political spectacles and the workers’ involvement in it.

In the manufacturing of contraband salt, two distinctive spatial practices emerged in the city from the outset. Since the salt marches were organised simultaneously in different wards, access to the beaches and open spaces for manufacturing salt in the southern part of the city inhabited by the British remained mostly limited to the Congress volunteers belonging to the adjacent Gujarati and Maharashtrian neighbourhoods. As we have already noted, Congress House, situated in Girgaum, a neighbourhood largely inhabited by the Maharashtrian middle class, emerged as the centre of contraband salt making. The Congress’s focus within the mill districts stayed confined to either selling the contraband salt prepared at the terrace of the Congress House, or making it in pre-assigned public spaces. Congress leaders like Kamala Devi Chattopadhyay and C.K. Narayanswami, deputed to work in the mill areas, either brought the sea water with them in small quantities or it was obtained from access points other than the ones in south Bombay.

On 20 April, simultaneous initiatives to break the salt law were planned in all of the wards. Unlike the processions from the A, B, C and D wards, which approached different access points to the sea in the colonial part of the town, volunteers of G ward went in procession and took sea water from Mahim sea front to their local ward office, where they manufactured salt. Similarly, in E and F wards, fifty-odd volunteers were involved in making and selling contraband salt in the presence of Congress leaders. In the following weeks, a pattern gradually emerged in Bombay whereby manufacturing of the contraband salt remained restricted to the open spaces, beaches and parks situated at the interface of the Indian town and the British-dominated areas, whereas the selling of contraband salt emerged as Congress’s main activity in the city’s mill areas.

Extracted from Bombay Before Mumbai: Essays in Honour of Jim Masselos, ed. by Prashant Kidambi, Manjiri Kamat, Rachel Dwyer (Penguin Random House).