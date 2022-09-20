  • The exodus of migrants due to the COVID-19 lockdown exposed various fault lines in society such as class, caste, gender, religion and ethnicity.  Migrants on the Move (Aakar Books), edited by Pushpendra, Amit Ranjan and Shashank Chaturvedi, argues that the pandemic showed how the state, following a path of neoliberalism, overlooked people’s distress.
  • Frank Dikötter explores how China was transformed from a backwater economy into a world superpower in  China after Mao (Bloomsbury). Based on archival documents, from the minutes of top party meetings to confidential bank reports, he writes an account of four decades of “reform and opening up.”
  • Bangladeshi author Shahidul Zahir’s  Why There are No Noyontara Flowers in Agargaon Colony (Harper), translated by V. Ramaswamy, is a unique blend of stories set in the backdrop of post-independence Bangladesh. It transcends boundaries of genre and language. In this superb translation, the everyday world of the  moholla (neighbourhood) is the hero.
  • In colonial Bombay, ambitious Tatya and his wife attempt to make a dent in the textile industry. Tejaswini Apte-Rahm’s  The Secret of More (Aleph) tells the story of Tatya as he moves to the world of films. Things take a turn when he finds himself attracted to an actress who might just disrupt everything he’s worked hard for.