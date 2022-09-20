The Hindu On Books newsletter aims to take you deeper into the world of literature every week.

There have been a slew of books to mark India’s 75 th year of Independence and post-colonial nationhood. Ravinder Kaur, director of the Centre of Global South Asian Studies at the University of Copenhagen, and Nayanika Mathur, who teaches anthropology at the University of Oxford, have put together a collection of essays, The People of India: New Indian Politics in the 21 st Century (Viking/Penguin). Leading social scientists and humanities scholars write about a person or a concept that holds particular sway in the politics of contemporary India. In the introduction, they write that a core feature of the New Indian Politics is how the will of the people is articulated as much via street politics as the formal political party system. Putting the protests over the farm laws, which were withdrawn, or the CAA-NPR-NRC (Citizenship Amendment Act, National Population Register, National Register of Citizens), in context, the writers point out that the appearance of the people on the streets is more than an expression of dissatisfaction. “It is taking matters in one’s own hands or what was dubbed ‘street veto’, a political action akin to showing a red card when the rules of the game are broken or remade without due agreement.” How did India arrive here? A host of writers including Suraj Yengde (Ambedkar’s legacy), Gyan Prakash (reassesses Anna Hazare’s protests against corruption), Ornit Shani (“the survivability of India’s democracy rests on ‘the people’ “), and others examine the “emergence of the people of India”. In their essays, Kaur writes on ‘Bhakt’ and Mathur on ‘Sarkar’.

In reviews, we read Francis Fukuyama’s treatise on liberalism and its discontents, Malayalam writer B.M. Zuhara’s memoir, a new book on M.S. Dhoni, a profile of, and interview with Leila Mottley, the youngest author ever to be nominated for the Booker Prize but now out of contention. We also interview Shehan Karunatilaka, the Sri Lankan writer whose book The Seven Moons of Maali Almeida is on the Booker shortlist.

Books of the week

Francis Fukuyama’s Liberalism and its Discontents (Profile Books) is an earnest attempt to understand the criticism liberalism faces and identify solutions. For a diehard liberal like Fukuyama, the fundamental tenets of liberalism—personal autonomy, individual rights, equality and property ownership — are sacrosanct. In his review, Stanly Johny writes that the problem contemporary liberalism faces is that it was taken to the extremes by both the right and the left in the context of “grotesque inequalities” triggered by neoliberal experiments. “In the book, Fukuyama emerges as a liberal democrat who believes in the role of state (without the state, liberal principles cannot be implemented), regulated markets and limited welfarism (individuals need to be protected “from adverse circumstances beyond their control”). While he still believes that liberalism is the end of history, the liberal theory he embraces is no longer triumphant and the road is long and bumpy.” Liberalism as a political theory, a governance model and an economic philosophy has played a crucial role in human progress. But, says Johny, it is not an ideological hegemon and like other theories, it also has a very violent history. Many liberal theorists do not see the problematic praxis of liberalism – “Fukuyama is not an exception.”

In her memoir, The Dreams of a Mappila Girl, translated into English by Fehmida Zakeer, B.M. Zuhara provides a glimpse of the lives of Malayali Muslims in the 1950s and ’60s. Born in an aristocratic Mappila family, Zuhara, a well-known novelist and columnist, weaves a magical narrative about her growing up years in northern Kerala. Muslims of the Malabar region of Kerala are called Mappilas. They had trading relationships with Arabs for centuries, and embraced Islam as early as the 7th century. Their unique culture is a fusion of local customs and the Islamic value system. In his review, Abdullah Khan says much of the memoir explores Zuhara’s relationship with her loving (but firm) mother and the author’s emotional attachment to her ancestral home. But besides this, the book also traces the socio-cultural landscape of Kerala with references to its myths and legends, food, customs and traditions, some of them gone forever.

The Untold Dhoni (Penguin) by Joy Bhattacharjya and Amit Sinha puts the subject, M.S. Dhoni, right in the middle of their new book with diverse perspectives tailing the former India cricketer. The authors pen their thoughts while also roping in other experts to throw light on a man, who would rather hoist sixes nonchalantly before vanishing into the night on his superbike. In his review, K.C. Vijaya Kumar writes that readers of a certain vintage would remember the Dummies series books, which were accessible explainers cutting down jargon and offering a friendly take on diverse subjects. “This latest tome is like a Dhoni for Dummies effort, offering multiple ideas and revelations, keeping the man from Jharkhand under the lens with the limelight firmly on.” Split into five parts, the book provides match reports, statistics, quotes from experts and players and also Dhoni on Dhoni, “dipped in dry-wit.”

Spotlight

Sri Lankan writer Shehan Karunatilaka became a star over a decade ago with his debut novel, Chinaman, which got rave reviews and won him some top awards. His latest book, The Seven Moons of Maali Almeida (Penguin), shortlisted for the 2022 Booker Prize, is the story of a photographer who has seen the horrors of the civil war, ends up dead, and has conversations with ghosts about how he got there. It is a revised version of Chats with the Dead in an interview to Stanley Carvalho, he says the book was updated for an international audience during the pandemic. “It’s the same book, though Moons is more accessible to an audience unfamiliar with Sri Lankan politics and folklore.”

Leila Mottley’s Nightcrawling (Bloomsbury) is the story of Kiara, a teenager on the cusp of adulthood. She and her brother Marcus live on the margins. Desperate to pay rent, Kiara turns to sex work and is abused by police officers and unwittingly finds herself in the middle of a major scandal. It is inspired by a true crime that took place in 2015. In an interview with Radhika Santhanam, Mottley, 20, says it really stuck with her that the media focused more on what the case meant for the police department than on the teenager who had been exploited. “I wanted to tell the story of a teenage Black girl from her perspective. I wanted to give her validity and respect. And I wanted to touch on what it means to be targeted by the people who, you are told, are supposed to protect you.”

