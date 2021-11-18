The other side of Shivarama Karanth

18 November 2021 17:37 IST

Eminent Kannada litterateur and artist Shivarama Karanth’s children reveal in their biography what made him the man he was

It was Shivarama Karanth who first broke the tradition of the Kannada writer’s reticence about his private self and the somewhat dishonest reiteration of the writer’s public persona usually as a wise teacher of the community transcending the contradictions that ordinary human beings are subject to. In his autobiography, Ten Faces of a Crazy Mind (1948), Karanth wrote candidly about the moral hypocrisy of a conservative society, patriarchy which oppressed women with the code of chastity while permitting men concubinage and to become religious pontiffs and gurus, as well as about a public culture that venerated a writer without buying his books.

A rare figure during the Kannada renaissance, Karanth was a self-declared modernist, rationalist and atheist, whose participation in the movements for freedom and the unification of Karnataka did not prevent him from serious scepticism about the decline of communitarian values, public and private corruption, and the collective irrationality which accompanied these movements. Despite his unconventional, provocative openness about himself, Karanth remained elusive about the inner world of pain, sorrow and the loneliness of a creative genius far ahead of his times. Like the great fictional characters he created, he showed an extraordinary restraint about personal emotions.

This is what makes Growing Up Karanth (Westland), a book of memoirs by his three children, K. Ullas Karanth, Malavika Kapur and Kshama Rau, a literary event of great importance. A book which provides a lasting reading experience with its unpretentious honesty, large-heartedness, rich inwardness, and the extraordinary equanimity with which the children, past their 70s now, reconstruct their ‘thatha’ through their memories.

A loving, devoted father, he enriched their childhood with impromptu stories, handmade toys, songs, dance and drama; at times a short-tempered disciplinarian, who mostly ensured their freedom, and the right to pursue their individual “madnesses” as he himself had done. The children now rightly claim that they were successful products of his innovative teaching. His system was to allow children to nourish their curiosity about nature and acquire minimum literacy and numeracy through a bit of formal learning. He took his children, and later grandchildren, with him during his endless travels and opened up the worlds of history, archaeology, sculpture and environment for them.

But the book is precious for revealing the other side of Karanth, someone who would happily allow his family to criticise and ridicule him when he shared his writings and new ventures with them. Kshama remembers how he once threatened to beat her and Ullas for nearly ruining the spool of his film, and then telling her that of course he would not beat her because she was wearing such pretty earrings. In his autobiography, Karanth recalls how his first-born son, Harsha, as a child had witnessed the burial of a dead calf, and had asked, ‘Thatha, will you also bury me if I die’. He remembers this when Harsha met an untimely death. In this book, when a friend asks him why he folded his hands and saluted his dead son, Karanth replies that his son’s illness and death educated him about how we are always obliged to our fellow humans. Only Karanth could have experienced death as pedagogy.

As a student at Mysore, Malavika received a telegram from her father asking her to come home immediately. She discovered on reaching home that her ‘liberal’ father had got to know that she was ‘too friendly’ with boys and was upset about it. Seeing Malavika angry, he sheepishly told her to go back. These are the glimpses of the other Karanth that the children provide with warmth and maturity. It is certainly not a hagiographic portrait.

The book also cocoons a great love story of the 1930s. Leela Alva, 17, a brilliant, multitalented student falls in love with Karanth, the dance and drama teacher. Her realisation that she loved him and wanted him is expressed in a passage unsurpassed in Kannada literature — she sees his beautiful, artistic hands working dexterously and realises that she who had never wanted to possess anything wanted to possess those hands and the man who possessed them. She tells the ‘mastaru’ (teacher) that she wants to marry him. Karanth’s warning about what she was bargaining for is ignored by her and they go through a civil marriage, which created a storm in their castes.

Leela Karanth was undoubtedly one of the greatest women of her times. Well-read, tenacious, full of love and life, enormously courageous, she emerges from the three narratives by her children as a greater human being than Karanth. I am sure Karanth would have agreed too. She anchored Karanth’s home and world, sustained and shaped dozens of individuals as the compassionate ‘Mother of Balavana’ (Karanth’s home for four decades). Not only their children, but the finest creative individuals who visited Balavana bonded with her. However, the extraordinary married life ended in tragedy when she broke down mentally afterHarsha’s death. Her suicide attempts shattered Karanth. As Malavika says, she had to become a mother to Leela. Karanth became lonely and decades later almost lost his moorings.

Leela also had to live through Karanth’s obsessive relationship with ‘M’, which led to his alienation from friends and, after Leela’s death, from his children too. Reading this section is painful but the honesty and objectivity with which the children deal with the disintegration of Karanth’s personality owing to this flawed relationship is unmatched. Growing Up Karanth for them was a complex process of learning to look at the world and the humans inhabiting it as Karanth himself had done — with compassion, understanding and respect for individual choice and agency.

The book is also a detailed cultural memoir bringing alive an entire cultural world and a period which saw the multipronged negotiations of a regional culture with a modernity introduced by colonialism. The Kota Mahajagattu (The Great Universe of Kota, the place and community to which Karanth belonged) through Karanth confronts Indian modernity, nationalism, rediscovered traditions, Europe and individualism. As the writers have put it, “Every individual’s life history unfolds in a specific historical and social context.”

Though “people thought Kota Shivarama Karanth was their property”, growing up with Karanth was a uniquely personal experience for each of the writers. “No one else can claim that rare privilege,” as they say. They are wrong. All readers who read this wonderful book can claim that privilege, by proxy.

