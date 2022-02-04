‘The Midnight Years’ discusses topics such as consent, love and teen tempers

04 February 2022 20:11 IST

The authors talk about tackling the vulnerabilities and turbulence that come with being a teenager

Halfway through Jane De Suza and Sangita Unni’sThe Midnight Years, Ruhi chops off her hair at the neighbourhood ‘trim the split ends off’ salon. She has it cut so close to her scalp, she’s almost bald. Why? Because her blackmailer can’t make her famous online, with “beautiful pictures of me covered with only my beautiful hair”.

It is a life-altering moment — shocking for her family, surprising for her. Her family (they still call her ‘Baby’) don’t know what she’s going through. Neither do her friends AK, Alisha and Sharad’s families. In 181 pages, all their lives go through a major churn. Families with too much expectation, families with too little involvement, single mothers, eating disorders, scams, spaniels... it is an endless, breathless list, and this book tells you what it must be like, to be a teenager in urban India. The interesting addition, Talk Space at the back of the book, where psychologist Sangita Unni analyses teen dilemmas, is a nice touch. Consent, love and teen tempers and many other topics are discussed at length.More from the authors:

Advertising

Advertising

The story is a snapshot of the life of an urban, Indian teenager. What led to this book?

SU:The book was born over six years ago over the heart-breaking news of yet another teen jumping off a high-rise. As a psychologist and a writer, we desperately wanted to do something to helpyoungsters see the big picture, to feel less alone. We wanted to offer a mirror up to the turmoil in their minds: neither preachy nor judgmental, not a textbook nor frivolous.

By using stream of consciousness and switching between narrators, you create a sense of urgency. Was this conscious?

JDS:Yes, it demanded getting into each youngster’s mind, mixing it up, showing the same event through a different teen lens, intermingling incidents with the thoughts that they inspired. It was to reflect how behaviour is only the tip of the iceberg — and to get other people to see the fears and doubts that cause what we readily, recklessly term as ‘bad behaviour’ in teens.

You’ve focussed on the two big areas of conflict in a teenager’s life: family and friendship.

SU:We wanted to tell our youngsters that homogenous-seeming kids come from varied backgrounds. They bring their own dilemmas into class with them. Each family has its own story behind its closed door. Overyears of cross-border chats, we dipped into our collectiveexperience, both personaland professional, to draw out the intricacies of such families.

Jane De Suza

JDS:Empathise, we’d like to say. Understand what the kid who sits next to you may be going through.

‘Peer pressure’ is such a common term and hardly evokes the seriousness it deserves. You’ve placed that as one of the central themes, along with anxiety and mental health.

SU:Young adults spend increasingly moretime with friends who contribute to answering their question ‘Who am I?’, which is the main task in their identity formation at this stage. They define themselves by the crowd they see themselves belonging or aspiring to belong to. All emotions seem exaggerated. A significant peer ignoring them would be read as ‘hate’. Attachment to peers is seen as a survival need at this stage, and we’ve tried to portray the darker and supporting sides of it.

While Talk Space in the end is a nice touch, what’s your experience of today’s teens turning to books for advice?

Sangita Unni

SU:The Midnight Years is written with the ‘alleged’ two-minute attention span in mind. Happily, we’ve seen teen readers buried in the book. Talk Space has answers to questions that teens may have while reading the story, and gently offered possible reasons to why they feel the way they do.

The Midnight Years, published by Hachette India, is priced ₹399.

Aparna Karthikeyan is an independent journalist and author based in Chennai.