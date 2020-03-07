The loneliness of long-distance runners: Jeanine Cummins’ ‘American Dirt’ reviewed by Jinoy Jose P.

07 March 2020 16:00 IST

Racy, yes; unputdownable, yes; but the new American classic it is not

First things first. Almost everything you’ve read about Jeanine Cummins’ American Dirt is wholly true, except that it’s the new American classic. This is a book you may merrily judge by the cover and in all likelihood you won’t go wrong. Fans of the book include Oprah Winfrey, who on January 21 declared it to be Oprah’s Book Club pick for the week, and Stephen King, who termed it “one hell of a novel”. On the front cover Ann Patchett declares she couldn’t put it down: “I’ll never stop thinking about it.” True, indeed.

This is inarguably the most unputdownable novel of recent times, thanks to a gripping narrative that reads in places like a Netflix thriller screenplay. Cummins is a gifted storyteller and the novel, spread spaciously over 465 pages, has one of the most unusual plots.

No punches

Advertising

Advertising

American Dirt is the story of Lydia Quixano Perez, who lives in Mexico’s Acapulco. She ends up paying a hefty price for her friendship with Javier Crespo Fuentes, an enchantingly enigmatic visitor to the bookshop she ran before she was displaced.

When there is a massacre at Lydia’s place, dutifully sponsored by the charming druglord, Fuentes, to maim her anti-narco journalist husband, Sebastian, Lydia runs away with her eight-year-old son Luca, leaving a pile of no less than 16 bodies behind her, only to be chased and tracked by the baddies. She plans to hoodwink them by trying to immigrate illegally to the U.S.

The book has already triggered heated debate in literary circles in North America and beyond for the theme it tries to address: (illegal) immigration, arguably the most political as well as personal issue to have hit humanity in recent history. Interestingly, as several critics have already pointed out, this is not a book about the psychology or philosophy of migration. Donald Trump can take it easy.

This novel is not going to make anti-immigration right-wingers undergo a change of mind and embrace incoming refugees. It packs no punches on that front. In fact, the blandest passages in the novel are those where Cummins places her protagonists in the immigration scenarios. The plot becomes predictable and the narrative trails, moving like a Ferris wheel short on power.

Frankly, if Cummins wanted to create a Grapes of Wrath on illegal immigration, she should have done a Steinbeck at the very outset — canoeing into the complex political layers of the problem by exploring the precarious and perilous personal journeys of the people in the story. Lydia seems way too weak to carry the weight of what’s happening to her.

The disconnect

She is described as rational, a voracious reader, and a philosophical person, but her actions don’t reflect all that. Quite surprisingly, Lydia seems like the creation of a male author, her thought processes and emotions male-imagined.

In certain places, Cummins’ prose reflects that confusion: “She thinks of going to Javier, wherever he is, meeting him outside the confines of the bookstore for the first time. She might embrace him, throw herself at his mercy, and demand an explanation. She might beg him just to get it over with. She might punch and kick him, pull the machete from her pant leg, slash his face, slash his throat.”

And Cummins doesn’t bother to explore the world of Luca — his traumas get overshadowed by stories of the cartel and of people trying to gain entry into the U.S.

That said, the novel is a racy read. It has the right formula for the age it’s written in — the heady cocktail of suspenseful prose, in-your-face narration, predictable yet curiosity-inducing characters, the jazzy non-linearity of events, the relentless cat-and-mouse game, a landscape where even the most mundane affair can be cocaine-tinged and smeared with thick, syrupy blood and the molten rivulets of human desire.

Cummins is a master at mixing all of them in the right doses, so much so that once you’ve finished reading the novel, you long for a Season Two, rather than wishing to ruminate over the catharsis you’ve just experienced. The disconnect is palpable. You know they are not you. Even if you are a migrant, an illegal one at that, this cannot be your story. You won’t have the luxury given to Lydia and Luca as they flee their home looking for a better world.

American Dirt stops with just being a good novel about a mother and son on the run. Netflix can grab the rights and create an exhilarating series in no time.

jinoy.p@thehindu.co.in

American Dirt; Jeanine Cummins, Hachette, ₹699