The kindest eye: Remembering Toni Morrison

With the passing of Toni Morrison, African-American writer and Nobel Laureate, the world has lost not only a great writer but also a great humanist with deep empathy for the downtrodden, who strode the literary scene like a colossus, or a “redwood”, to use one of the expressions she immortalised.

I studied her work as part of an in-depth course in Black American literature and chose her first novel, The Bluest Eye, as one of the texts for my paper titled ‘A child’s lost world of innocence’, which I presented at the University of Illinois at Chicago in 1994.

Author of 11 novels, Morrison won the Nobel Prize for Literature in 1993, becoming the first African-American female Nobel Laureate. Her novel, Song of Solomon, won the National Book Critics Circle Award in 1977. Beloved brought her the Pulitzer in 1988, and was later made into a film starring Oprah Winfrey. In 2012, President Barack Obama presented her with the Presidential Medal Of Freedom.

Born in 1931, Morrison grew up in a warm convivial ambience, culturally nurtured by African-American folk music, folklore, myths and rituals. She fondly recalls that storytelling was a major form of entertainment during her impressionable childhood days. This early grounding no doubt influenced the cadences of black oral tradition and the “layered polyphony” of her writing. She read English and European literature voraciously, and was deeply impressed by how some writers are strongly rooted in their own cultures.

Clarifying angle

Morrison studied English and the classics at Howard University in Washington D.C., from where she received a bachelor’s degree in 1953. She received a master’s degree in English from Cornell University in 1955. She taught for two years at Howard, and in 1958, married a Jamaican architect named Harold Morrison. The marriage lasted only for a few years and by 1964 she was the divorced mother of two sons.

In 1965 she began a 20-year stint as editor at Random House, helping aspiring young African-American writers get published. During these years, she also held successive prestigious teaching positions, including a named chair at an Ivy League university, becoming the first African-American woman writer to do so.

Morrison first turned to writing in the late 1950s when she joined an African-American writers’ group in Washington D.C. After her divorce, writing became a means of coping with loneliness and a powerful medium of self-expression. As American littérateur and critic Carolyn Denard says: “Morrison is concerned about crafting a special, clarifying angle for remembering the past and making it a mechanism for survival in the contemporary world.”

In the Nobel Prize citation, the Swedish Academy said that Morrison’s novels have the “lustre of poetry” — a statement which the author has taken exception to in the past on the grounds that a writer’s work cannot be judged by its language alone. And rightly so. The fact is that form and content mesh strongly in Morrison’s writing to form a taut, firm fabric. Sometimes she uses language as a foil or counterpoint for her subject.

How to love

This is exemplified in The Bluest Eye, a deeply disturbing study of a young African-American girl, Pecola Breedlove, who longs for blue eyes like those of white children so she would be loved and accepted by both whites and blacks. She reads yearningly from her primary school reader:

Pretty blue eyes.

Alice has blue eyes.

Jerry has blue eyes…

Morning-glory blue eyes.

Even the wrapper on her favourite candy, Mary Jane, has a blonde, blue-eyed girl on it. To eat them is somehow to become Mary Jane. Pretty Mary Jane. In contrast, Pecola and her family are ugly. Morrison says: “When the strength of a race depends on its beauty, when the focus is turned into how one looks, as opposed to what one is, then we are in trouble… the concept of physical beauty as a virtue, is one of the most pernicious and destructive ideas of the Western world, and we should have nothing to do with it.”

But poor Pecola is too young and innocent to understand this. All she experiences is repeated rejection, brutalisation and excoriation. She is also used as a sounding board for the hang-ups of other African-Americans. Even more chillingly, her parents, never having experienced nurturing love, do not know how to love; they cannot give their children a sense of worth, for they have none of their own. Worse, they use their children as pawns in a game of revenge. Pecola’s mother works as housekeeper to a white family, and she lavishes all her love and affection on her employers’ children, reserving her jibes and slaps for her hapless daughter.

Not beaten

The ultimate act of brutalisation and betrayal for Pecola comes when her father rapes her. Broken, battered, but not beaten, Pecola goes to a fake magician in the hope and belief that he will give her blue eyes, which will be her magical passport to love and acceptance.

Because reality becomes too harsh for her to bear, Pecola, in one of the most poignant episodes in the book, escapes to the world of make-believe and begins to believe that she has acquired the bluest eyes of all. Her isolation is chilling:

“The damage was total. She spent her days, her tender sap-green days, walking up and down, up and down, her head jerking to a drummer so distant only she could hear. Beating the air, a winged but grounded bird, intent on the blue void it could not reach — could not see — but which filled the valley of her mind.”

Morrison’s second novel, Sula (1973), tracks a young African-American’s quest to find herself over a time span of 40 years. In her third novel, Song Of Solomon (1977), Morrison explores the complex and intricate lives of four generations of an African-American family. Tar Baby (1981) is a deeply perceptive study of the African-American desire to create a mythology of their own, to replace the stereotypes and myths that the white man has created. The protagonist, Jadine, is consumed by white middle-class values, and the novel vividly exposes racial tension.

Images, emotions

Beloved (1987) is quite different from Morrison’s other works in terms of form, content and style, highlighting the author’s range

and versatility. Set in the mid 1800s, it tells the story of Sethe and her family. At Sweet Home, a plantation in Kentucky, the era of slavery is coming to an end. The worlds of Malle and Paul D. are about to be destroyed in a cataclysm of torment and agony. The world of Sethe turns from one of love to one of violence and death — Sethe’s baby daughter, Beloved, dies at her mother’s hands and returns to claim retribution.

Mingling myth and mystery, folklore and history, Morrison weaves a gripping story which is macabre, chilling and deeply disturbing. The thin line between fact and fantasy blurs so that the two worlds merge in a mélange of images, sensations and emotions.

In a touching scene, Paul D., Sethe’s lover, who had forsaken her on hearing of her crime, returns to find her withdrawn, deflated, broken, having lost the will to live. “Sethe”, he says to her, “You your best thing … you are.” She responds incredulously, “Me? Me?”

The pinnacle

In Beloved, as in her earlier works, Morrison skilfully unites her themes — oppression of African-Americans, the search for love, security and a sense of worth, with “a series of brilliantly-dramatized, foreshadowing events, skillfully-made frames, and splendid characterizations,” as the American critic, Jane Bakerman, puts it.

Jazz (1992) offers further insight into the convoluted psyches of her tortured characters. The title, which derives

from African-American folk tradition, has an intriguing connotation in this context — the withholding of the last word, just like the absence of a final chord in jazz, which keeps listeners on edge, waiting for something more.

The storyline is grim and stark. Joe Trace, a salesman of women’s beauty products, has shot his teenaged lover Dorcas, “just to keep the feeling going.” Joe’s wife, Violet, crazed with hatred and jealousy, takes a knife, slashes the dead Dorcas’s face in the funeral parlour and has to be dragged away.

Joe Trace is yet another of Morrison’s psychological lame ducks, yet another of society’s victims, like Cholly Breedlove in The Bluest Eye, Son in Tar Baby or Sethe in Beloved. He too has been battered by family, society, by circumstances. Where graphic imagery brings The Bluest Eye visually alive, Jazz has a tonal quality to it — its many cadences being made up of different voices, sounds and musical metaphors.

Morrison has always seen herself as a minority writer, who, as she once said, “Must go through four stages: A period of anger, a period of self-discovery, a period of celebratory use of the culture, and finally, an arrival at a conceptual notion of the ethnic experience.”

She has successfully, triumphantly, gone through all the stages, to reach the pinnacle. As the Greek dramatist Aeschylus had put it,

“When the height is won, then there is ease.”

R.I.P., Toni Morrison.

