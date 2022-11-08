  • Amid shifting contemporary geopolitics,  Strategic Challenges: India in 2030 (HarperCollins) covers strategic challenges India is likely to face by 2030. Experts including Vijay Gokhale, Vikram Sood, Arun K. Singh, Air Marshal Raghunath Nambiar, Vice Admiral Shekhar Sinha, Kiran Karnik, and others, write on the difficulties and opportunities. 
  • The economist, Nouriel Roubini, who was nicknamed Dr. Doom until his warnings of the 2008 housing bubble came true, says there is another crisis looming. In his new book,  Megathreats (John Murray/Hachette) he writes about 10 overlapping, interconnected threats, and warns the world must act now to stave off the crises. 
  • In  Manjhi’s Mayhem (Penguin), Tanuj Solanki weaves the story around a security guard of a posh café who wants a shot at the good life and is ready to do anything for it. When damsel-in-distress Santosh seeks his help, Sewaram Manjhi cannot refuse and is soon sucked into a vortex of mayhem, which, if he survives, could hold the key to a golden life. 
  • The business journalist, Udayan Mukherjee, is back with another novel,  No Way In (Bloomsbury), which is set during the 2014 national election. Sabita, a cook from Assam, works for a rich family in Kolkata. As she tries to build a life far away from a violent past, destiny has other plans, and her journey becomes entwined with that of new India. 