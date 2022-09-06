  • In a post-pandemic world, can India become a ‘new China’ to serve as a key engine of global growth, overcoming setbacks as well as earlier policy missteps like demonetisation? Saurav Jha examines a transactional, even predatory geo-economic climate, and suggests what India must do to face the challenges in  Negotiating the New Normal: How India Must Grow in a Pandemic-Ridden World (Hachette India). 
  • Lives on the Edge: Tuberculosis in Marginalised Populations (Speaking Tiger) by Radheshyam Jadhav focuses on the lives of the poor affected by tuberculosis. He explains why TB cannot be controlled or eliminated without providing free and accessible healthcare, food security, and safe housing. Though considered a national emergency, TB still lacks the political attention, and people-centred policies, Jadhav points out. 
  • The sixth instalment of the bestselling series from Robert Galbraith (aka J.K. Rowling),  The Ink Black Heart (Hachette), sees private detective Cormoran Strike and his partner Robin Ellacott in pursuit of an online stalker who has murdered one of the creators of a popular British cartoon. 
  • Toshikazu Kawaguchi’s  Before Your Memory Fades (Pan Macmillan) is the third novel in the  Before the Coffee Gets Cold series. Four customers walk into Donna Donna, a tiny café on the hillside of Mount Hakodate in northern Japan, to use their ticket to time-travel. Through that, they explore grief, love, ambition and second chances. 