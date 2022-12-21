  • With a curation of objects from the prehistoric ages through 21st century India, Sudeshna Guha provides a panoramic view of the rich histories of the subcontinent in  A History of India through 75 Objects (Hachette). The essays detail not just the objects but the histories of their reception: examining how changing times and attitudes cast their shadow on the ways in which the past is interpreted and narrated. 
  • In  House of the People (Cambridge University Press), Ronojoy Sen focuses on the Lok Sabha or the House of the People. There are two questions the book seeks to answer: has the Indian Parliament, which represents a diverse nation of a billion-plus people, been able to articulate the demands of the electorate and translate them into legislation and policy? To what extent has the practice of Indian democracy transformed the institution of Parliament, which was adopted from the British, and its functioning? 
  • For, In Your Tongue, I Cannot Fit (Context), edited by Shilpa Gupta and Salil Tripathi, speaks of the history of resistance and courage like its subtitle points out – Encounters with Prison. Conceived in dialogue with artist Shilpa Gupta’s multimedia installation, it brings together poets featured in the installation, all persecuted for their words. Articles include Gautam Bhatia’s ‘You Can’t Always Say What You Want: Free Speech and the Law’, poetry by Varavara Rao, prison diaries of Umar Khalid and poems of Nguyen Chi Thien (‘My Mother’), Nazim Himet (‘City of No Voice’) to Faiz Ahmad Faiz’s ‘Speak’. 
  • Dr. M.R. Rajagopal has spent a lifetime caring for patients in pain. In  Walk with the Weary (Aleph), he knits his own experiences as a doctor with stories of the unique lives of his patients, asserting that medicine can bring comfort and security to those at their most vulnerable and provide them the opportunity to not only live healthy lives but to die with dignity.