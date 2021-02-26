The Hindu On Books Podcasts | Full list

The Hindu Books podcast is a weekly initiative which will bring authors, writers, their books, and our discerning readers a bit closer.

In weekly episodes, The Hindu On Books Podcast features conversations with authors and thinkers like Ramachandra Guha, Subramanian Swamy, Chinmay Tumbe, Audrey Truschke, and others, on their latest books, creative lives and more.

