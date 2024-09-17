(This story is part of The Hindu on Books newsletter that comes to you with book reviews, reading recommendations, interviews with authors and more. Subscribe here.)

ADVERTISEMENT

Welcome to this edition of The Hindu on Books Newsletter. The Booker Prize 2024 shortlist has been announced and women writers dominate the list, with five of the six shortlisted books written by women mapping diverse themes and geographies, and includes a debut novel. American writer Rachel Kushner’s spy story Creation Lake – she has been shortlisted before for The Mars Room -- Australian writer Charlotte Wood’s tale about a woman who gives up the life she knows to live in a monastery run by nuns, Stone Yard Devotional, Dutch writer Yael van der Wouden’s debut work, The Safekeep, set in post Nazi-era Netherlands, Canadian writer Anne Michaels’ Held and British writer Samantha Harvey’s chronicle of astronauts in the International Space Station, Orbital, share the list with American writer Percival Everett for James. Everett was shortlisted in 2022 too for The Trees, and he returns on the list with a reimagining of Mark Twain’s Huckleberry Finn, told through the eyes of Huck’s slave companion Jim.

Announcing the shortlist, chair of the Jury Edmund de Waal, said: “Here is storytelling in which people confront the world in all its instability and complexity. The fault lines of our times are here.” Happy reading! The winner will be announced in London on November 12.

ADVERTISEMENT

In reviews, we read a book that documents the journey of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, which has turned 75 today, a translation of Geetanjali Shree’s Hindi novel published 26 years ago, Claire Messud’s Booker-longlisted novel and more.

Books of the week

Our City That Year (Penguin) by Geetanjali Shree has been translated into English by Daisy Rockwell – the duo had won the International Booker Prize for Tomb of Sand in 2022. The story is about three friends, Sharad, Hanif and Shruti, and thereby hangs a fraught tale of the times. It is set in the aftermath of the Babri Masjid demolition, though the mosque is not mentioned once. Sharad and Hanif are academics and Hanif is married to Shruti, who is a writer. In her review, Meenakshi Shivram says that such stories need to be told again and again. “It is that same question: how can individual friendships between Hindus and Muslims withstand the pressures of a society divided deeply by community belief systems?” The novel, she writes, follows postmodernist narrative techniques, the translation is stellar but there is “something missing” – while the political message is clear, the human angle is missing. In its quest to be fair to all sides, it “loses balance... and an opportunity to reach the heights of that masterpiece of a similar theme – Cry, the Beloved Country.”

American novelist Claire Messud’s Booker Prize and Giller Prize-longlisted novel, This Strange Eventful History (Fleet), is inspired by her own family history and is an intergenerational project. Spanning continents and decades, it begins in Greece circa the 1940s and ends in America in 2010, it tells a story of war, displacement, exile and colonisation through the experiences of the Cassars, who are based on the author’s family members. In his review, Saurabh Sharma writes that the “eventfulness or eventless-ness of the stories in this novel may be up for deliberation but not the strangeness it employs in portraying familial relationships, signalling the author’s commitment towards storytelling. ‘A story is not a line; it is a richer thing, one that circles and eddies, rises and falls, repeats upon itself,’ she writes in the Prologue.”

Spotlight

September 17, 2024 marks the 75th anniversary of the launch of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, and R. Kannan’s The DMK Years (Viking) could not have come at a better time. The year is important to the DMK for another reason too – the party is observing the centenary celebrations of its leader M. Karunanidhi, known as Kalaignar (1924-2024). In writing the book, Kannan has made up for the absence of a detailed volume in English about the DMK and how it drew sustenance from the leadership of Karunanidhi. The book also serves as a ready reference to anyone interested in Tamil Nadu politics. “The attempt here is to tell the story of the last seventy-five years of Tamil Nadu with an emphasis on the DMK. In the process, the colossuses are discussed, and their major moves and decisions are interpreted,” Kannan writes. In his review, B. Kolappan says the writer minces no words while pointing out the failures of the DMK, and Karunanidhi, even as he highlights the strength and achievements of the party and its leader.

Browser

As America prepares to elect its next President in November, a new book, All in the Family (Simon&Schuster) by Donald Trump’s grandson, Fred Trump, attempts to understand the inner workings of the former President and a 2024 presidential nominee’s household. In this retelling, Fred Trump comes to terms with his complex legacy, as he faces some demons head-on.

(Simon&Schuster) by Donald Trump’s grandson, Fred Trump, attempts to understand the inner workings of the former President and a 2024 presidential nominee’s household. In this retelling, Fred Trump comes to terms with his complex legacy, as he faces some demons head-on. Friends: India’s Closest Strategic Partners (Rupa) by Sreeram Chaulia is a book on India’s foreign policy and what shape its future trajectory in international affairs may take. It covers seven major bilateral strategic partnerships of India, with Japan, Australia, the U.S., Russia, France, Israel and the UAE.

(Rupa) by Sreeram Chaulia is a book on India’s foreign policy and what shape its future trajectory in international affairs may take. It covers seven major bilateral strategic partnerships of India, with Japan, Australia, the U.S., Russia, France, Israel and the UAE. Raghu Srinivasan’s Manohar Kahani (Hachette) follows the Mehtas’ dysfunctional lives at their quaint little homestay by the sea that a billionaire NRI wants to buy. When Kalyani Mehta reaches out to her sister Maya for help, more nefarious characters enter the plot.

(Hachette) follows the Mehtas’ dysfunctional lives at their quaint little homestay by the sea that a billionaire NRI wants to buy. When Kalyani Mehta reaches out to her sister Maya for help, more nefarious characters enter the plot. In What a Way to Go (HarperCollins), Bella Mackie writes a murderously twisty novel about an inheritance-obsessed family which comes under the scanner after the murder of its patriarch.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.