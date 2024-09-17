  • As America prepares to elect its next President in November, a new book, All in the Family (Simon&Schuster) by Donald Trump’s grandson, Fred Trump, attempts to understand the inner workings of the former President and a 2024 presidential nominee’s household. In this retelling, Fred Trump comes to terms with his complex legacy, as he faces some demons head-on.
  • Friends: India’s Closest Strategic Partners (Rupa) by Sreeram Chaulia is a book on India’s foreign policy and what shape its future trajectory in international affairs may take. It covers seven major bilateral strategic partnerships of India, with Japan, Australia, the U.S., Russia, France, Israel and the UAE.
  • Raghu Srinivasan’s Manohar Kahani (Hachette) follows the Mehtas’ dysfunctional lives at their quaint little homestay by the sea that a billionaire NRI wants to buy. When Kalyani Mehta reaches out to her sister Maya for help, more nefarious characters enter the plot.
  • In What a Way to Go (HarperCollins), Bella Mackie writes a murderously twisty novel about an inheritance-obsessed family which comes under the scanner after the murder of its patriarch.