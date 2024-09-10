(This story is part of The Hindu on Books newsletter that comes to you with book reviews, reading recommendations, interviews with authors and more. Subscribe here.)

ADVERTISEMENT

Welcome to this edition of The Hindu on Books Newsletter. The JCB Prize longlist for 2024 is out, and the ten novels include five translations, two each from Bengali and Marathi, and one from Malayalam. Mapping east, west, north and south, the longlist covers all corners of India, from the foothills of the Western Ghats (Chronicle of an Hour and a Half/Westland Books by Saharu Nusaiba Kannanari), to the hills of Meghalaya (The Distaste of the Earth/Penguin by Kynpham Sing Nongkynrih); from a village in Maharashtra (Hurda/Bloomsbury by Aparva Pandit) to another in West Bengal (Talashnama: The Quest/HarperCollins by Ismail Darbesh, translated from the Bengali by V. Ramaswamy), reflecting a diverse range of themes and emotions. The other titles on the longlist – the shortlist will be announced on October 23 and the winner on November 23 – are Upamanyu Chatterjee’s Lorenzo Searches for the Meaning of Life (Speaking Tiger), Radhika Oberoi’s Of Mothers and Other Perishables (Simon&Schuster), Sandhya Ramesh’s Maria, Just Maria (HarperCollins), translated from the Malayalam by Jayasree Kalathil, Sharankumar Limbale’s Sanatan, (Penguin), a story of the Mahars and translated from the Marathi by Paromita Sengupta, Avadhoot Dongare’s Leaf, Water and Flow (Ratna Books), translated from the Marathi by Nadeem Khan and Sakyajit Bhattachary’s The One Legged (Antonym Collections), translated from the Bengali by Rituparna Mukherjee. The Jury is led by writer and translator Jerry Pinto, and the other members include scholar, writer and historian Tridip Suhrud, art historian and curator Deepthi Sasidharan, filmmaker and writer Shaunak Sen, and artist Aqui Thami. Literary Director, the JCB Prize for Literature, Mita Kapur, said the ten stories impact lives with evocative explorations of deeply personal human experiences.

In reviews, we read a book about political power and inequality, Michiko Kakutani’s treatise on the modern world, Sumana Roy’s profile of the ‘outsider’ in the literary world and more. We also talk to William Dalrymple about his new book on ancient India.

ADVERTISEMENT

Books of the week

Professors of Economics at MIT and Stanford University respectively, Daron Acemoglu and Simon Johnson, are concerned and somewhat convinced that political power hasn’t leveraged industrial progress to usher prosperity for the teeming millions. If it was automated textile factories who left their workers oppressed at the cost of enriching the owners a century ago, it is now the turn of digital technologies to further widen the socio-economic gulf. The situation is unlikely to change, argue the authors, if the power to make all major decisions remain in the hands of autocratic regimes and a few hubristic tech leaders. What makes Power and Progress (Hachette) engrossing reading, says the reviewer Sudhirendar Sharma, has much to do with the innumerable case stories that justify enthusiasm for technical change at the cost of crippling a large majority. “Francis Bacon and the story of fire; Lesseps’ quest for building the Panama canal; Stephenson’s wagon ways to move coal; McCormick’s machine tools for crop harvesting; and, the techno-optimism of Bill Gates and Elon Musk shakes the reader to realise that across history it is the winner-take-technologies that has enforced more inequality and violence on global society.”

Between hundreds of notes — a patchwork of observation, reflection, retrospect and critique — Sumana Roy explores the varying connotations of the word: in language, history, literature, culture, geography in The Provincials (Aleph). Her book, says the reviewer Nandini Bhatia, is a potpourri of genres, and features a wide spread of writers who have felt like outsiders among peers or in their profession. She features Rabindranath Tagore, Bhuwaneshwar, D.H. Lawrence, Hugh MacDiarmid, William Shakespeare, the Bhakti poets, V.S. Naipaul, Heidegger, Kishore Kumar, the fathers of Annie Ernaux or Roy herself — “people who belonged not only to the provinces but beyond them, not only as provincial writers and artists but also as provincial readers of world literature; as local voices that survived globally.”

The third millennium of the 21st century seems to be drowning in the waves of volatility, uncertainty, complexity and ambiguity; acronymised as VUCA. In her new book, The Great Wave (Bloomsbury), Kakutani deftly manoeuvres this VUCA-verse as a keen observer and archivist of public and political events of the last few years. In his review Kartik Chauhan writes that Kakutani suggests how on the brink of a crisis, the need for transformation becomes inevitable. “Times of turmoil can [provide] an opening for a reboot for reassessing our priorities and operating principles,” she says in the introduction. “The Great Wave is informed by a deeply human ability to resist and disrupt, especially when pushed to the limit of endurance. The book not only documents these hinge moments that lead to cultural resets, but also how these resets are enabled by ordinary ‘outsiders’, who breach cloistered fields to restructure the powers that be.”

The sheer diversity of the seven states of India’s east, so unimaginatively dismissed as the Northeast, is nowhere more visible than in its literature, oral and written. The feminist publishing house, Zubaan, has contributed to the rich layers of the region by publishing stories by women from Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur and Mizoram. Add to your bookshelves the latest in the series, Riverside Stories: Writings from Assam. Edited by Banamallika, and with illustrations by her and Fizala Tayebulla, the collection has stories, poems, drawings, mapping Assam’s astonishing landscape and myriad stories. “Assam as a geographical location and a concept is so diverse that there probably is not any quarter which can claim to be singular in a community, in language, in religion, caste, trade and so on. Every nook and corner of Assam is steeped in multiplicity,” Banamallika writes in the introduction. The plurality, however, rues Banamallika, “has also presented Assam with many a woe and worry; demands of states, autonomous regions and doubts about nationality and citizenship have impacted lives and relationships”.

Spotlight

Having written four successful books about the ascent of the East India Company on the back of a weakening Mughal Empire, William Dalrymple turns his attention to ancient and early medieval India to produce a sweeping account of a land that was once an economic powerhouse, a civilisational cradle and an exporter of merchandise and ideas — philosophical, religious and scientific. To read The Golden Road: How Ancient India Transformed the World (Bloomsbury) is like opening a magic box — packed with strange and absorbing characters, quirky and almost-forgotten narratives, startling and uncommon facts, says Mukund Padmanabhan, who spoke to the writer and historian for his first interview to an Indian publication. Asked whether the book is made up two strands, the dissemination of Indian philosophical and religious ideas to China and Southeast Asia and mathematics to West Asia, and then an older story about the trading relationship with Rome, Dalrymple said: “I think it’s very much one story. This book is the story of how India had a much larger footprint in the world than even Indians realise. This is a story of how Indian trade led Indian ideas to spread around the world.”

Browser

Aparajith Ramnath profiles one of the most famous Indian engineers of the 20th century, M. Visvesvaraya (1861-1962), who was much more than an engineer. He was a proponent of economic planning and rapid industrialisation which he believed were important for national development, and Ramnath explores the professional and intellectual relationships that shaped Visvesvaraya’s life and work in Engineering a Nation (Viking).

(Viking). The Corporation in the 21st Century (Hachette) by John Kay explores why big business faces a crisis of legitimacy. The pharmaceutical industry creates life-saving vaccines but has lost the trust of the public, he writes. The widening pay gap between executives and employees is destabilising societies. Facebook and Google have more customers than any companies in history but are widely reviled. Kay describes how the pursuit of shareholder value has destroyed some of the leading companies, and explains what the future of the modern corporation might be.

(Hachette) by John Kay explores why big business faces a crisis of legitimacy. The pharmaceutical industry creates life-saving vaccines but has lost the trust of the public, he writes. The widening pay gap between executives and employees is destabilising societies. Facebook and Google have more customers than any companies in history but are widely reviled. Kay describes how the pursuit of shareholder value has destroyed some of the leading companies, and explains what the future of the modern corporation might be. Raghav Rao’s debut novel, Missy (Penguin), is a migration story about the complex web of Indian and American lives set against the backdrop of St. Ursula’s convent in Madras. From the Bay of Bengal to the shores of Lake Michigan, Missy traces the life of a woman who escapes her solitary, powerless and violent past, and recreates herself in the land of the free.

(Penguin), is a migration story about the complex web of Indian and American lives set against the backdrop of St. Ursula’s convent in Madras. From the Bay of Bengal to the shores of Lake Michigan, traces the life of a woman who escapes her solitary, powerless and violent past, and recreates herself in the land of the free. Border Crossers (Hachette) by Bhaskar Roy is the story of Rita, a household help in a retired diplomat’s home. The diplomat, Arijit Basu, does not know yet that she is an undocumented migrant. When this comes to be known due to a tide of events, it has a devastating impact on their lives.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.