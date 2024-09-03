  • The Maz Files (Westland Books) by Dubai-based journalist Mazhar Farooqi traces international crime lords, taking readers from the Burj Khalifa to the badlands of Zimbabwe. He writes in the introduction that his “stories on drug lords, ruthless killers, dreaded gangsters, serial scamsters, forex fraudsters and sex predators often rubbed a great many people the wrong way.” The book also reveals some untold stories, which could not be published in the newspaper for a variety of reasons.
  • Richard Lobo’s Human at Work (Penguin) is a journey through the challenges of the modern workplace, from navigating economic uncertainties to adapting to new workplace dynamics. Lobo’s key message is clear: humans must remain at the centre of every technological shift. With case studies and insights, Lobo looks at the future of work in the time of AI.
  • The second book in ‘The Alloy Era’ series traces genetically engineered posthuman Akshaya and her best friend Somya’s journey to the most historic orb in the universe in S.B. Divya’s Loka (Hachette). While discovering the dangers of the planet, they explore love and friendship.
  • Matt Haig’s The Life Impossible (Canongate) is the story of a retired Maths teacher Grace Winters who goes to Ibiza with no plan and no return ticket. She has inherited the home of a long-lost friend who has passed away. In her journey to learn more about her friend’s life, she must first come to terms with her own past.