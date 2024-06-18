  • The Colours of Nationalism: A Memoir of Dreams, Hopes and Betrayals (Speaking Tiger) by human rights lawyer Nandita Haksar is a first-person account of the workings of the legal system, the challenges faced by marginalised communities including Dalits, Adivasis and Muslims, the reality of army rule in the Northeast, and the erosion of workers’ rights.
  • In the backdrop of a pandemic and two wars, journalist Peter S. Goodman unravels the complexities and vulnerabilities of the global supply chain. Pushing for a resilient and equitable system, he looks into the chaos behind product shortages and shipping delays in How the World Ran out of Everything. (HarperCollins)
  • The Big Book of Odia Literature (Penguin) profiles the history of language, literature and song of Odisha from the tenth century to the present. Edited by Manu Dash, it has essays, stories, poems, and plays that have defined the culture of a State and a people.
  • Tara (Pan Macmillan) by Koral Dasgupta is the last part of the Sati series, revealing the story of the monkey queen of Kishkindha from the Ramayana.