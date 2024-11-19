  • If India is now recognised as one of the fastest growing economies in the world, second only to China, it’s largely because of an expanding middle class, writes Manisha Pande in her new book, Middle Class India (Aleph). Pande puts the spotlight on the Indian middle class and its various identities.
  • From 2015 to 2022, Githa Hariharan was part of the Indian Writers Forum, a platform where individuals and groups shared ideas, and debated and discussed the “idea of India,” with its plurality, multiplicity and diversity. The conversations have now been collected in This Too is India: Conversations on Diversity and Dissent (Context/Westland Books)
  • The Story of Eve (Speaking Tiger) by Zerah Nigah, translated by Rakhshanda Jalil, has some of the best-known nazms and ghazals by a pioneering woman Urdu poet. With poems on themes like Shariah laws, female infanticide, love and family, the Pakistani writer portrays “big” issues in a conversational manner.
  • In The Grudges of Gajanan Godbole (Hachette India), Salil Desai explores the homicidal side to a man’s personality. Desai is known to choose themes that hold a mirror to society while also exploring the human condition.