  • Exploring Hindu-Muslim intimacy, Ashis Roy talks to couples, all from the urban middle class, about their experiences. The two communities have a history of coexistence and conflict. He finds out about the challenges they face in holding on to diverse faiths and cultures in Intimacy in Alienation: A Psychoanalytic Study of Hindu-Muslim Relationships (Yoda Press).
  • Dilip Sinha, a former ambassador, guides readers through Tibet’s complex geopolitics, tracing its history from the rise of Tibetan Buddhism, through the Great Game, to its invasion and annexation by China in 1950. He explores the Dalai Lama’s escape to India in 1959, and its aftermath too, in Imperial Games in Tibet: The Struggle for Statehood and Sovereignty (PanMacmillan).
  • Anita Desai is coming out with a new novel in July, her first in over a decade. Rosarita (PanMacmillan) tells the story of Bonita, who is a student studying in San Miguel, Mexico, and enjoying her efforts to learn Spanish. Till, a woman walks up to her, claiming that she looks like her mother who had made the same journey from India to Mexico. It will be published in July. A new novel by Desai, shortlisted thrice for the Booker Prize and who has been often compared to Chekov, “is a gift,” says Kamila Shamsie.
  • 1990 Aramganj: A Novel (Westland Books) by Rakesh Kayasth, translated by Varsha Tiwary, is set in small-town India and he explores how people got polarised by Advani’s rath yatra, which saw the ushering in of a militant Hindutva. Ashiq Miyan lives in Mohalla Aramganj. He is a tailor and also a skilled Dussehra procession dancer, and a devotee of Ram. But Ashiq will find himself caught in a web of politics and communal tension.