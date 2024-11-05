(This story is part of The Hindu on Books newsletter that comes to you with book reviews, reading recommendations, interviews with authors and more. Subscribe here.)

Welcome to this edition of The Hindu on Books Newsletter. November 5 is U.S. Presidential election day and we have a lowdown on the books to read to make sense of one of the strangest campaigns in recent history. It’s clear that there are not two, but three likely outcomes, says Suhasini Haidar in an essay: a Donald Trump win, a Kamala Harris win, and a contested outcome that goes to the courts, and possibly the streets. In War, Bob Woodward’s latest book, out just weeks before election day, there is an exchange where Trump loyalist and Republican Senator Lindsey Graham is quoted as saying. “This is the strangest election cycle I’ve ever seen... I’m telling people, you’re worried about November, I’m worried about tomorrow morning.”

In reviews, we read a book on the victims of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, Vinod Kumar Shukla’s poetry and more. The Booker Prize winner of 2024 will be announced next week on November 12, and the countdown has begun.

Books of the week

Forty years after the 1984 Sikh riots, human rights activist Sanam Sutirath Wazir writes in his new book The Kaurs of 1984: The Untold, Unheard Stories of Sikh Women (Speaking Tiger Books) that the victims of the violence are still awaiting justice. In her review Nandini Bhatia says Wazir traces the rise of militancy in Punjab of the 1970-1980s, the Khalistan movement, the government retaliation in the form of Operation Blue Star, Indira Gandhi’s assassination by her Sikh bodyguards, and the violence against the Sikh community. “But most importantly, he gives a voice to the invisible victims and survivors of the tragic event: its women — beaten, bereaved, displaced and silenced: the ‘Kaurs’ of 1984.”

Asya, the protagonist of Turkish writer Ayşegül Savaş’s third novel, The Anthropologists (Simon&Schuster), understands the routine of contemporary life. She is a documentary filmmaker, and says, “For now, I knew little beyond the fact that I wanted to film daily life, and to praise its unremarkable grace.” Savaş, says Joshua Muyiwa in the review, sets out to do the same with her novel. “The Anthropologists is peppered with observations of being an outsider looking in, and Asya allows us to see the weird ways the world still isn’t open to difference. The ways that modern autonomy clashes with our ancient human need to be smothered, how annoying neighbours might simply be looking for attention and kindness, how grandmothers giving advice aren’t always condescending but a call to construct as well, and that general civility to one another simply gives us all ‘an illusory sense of harmony and permanence’.”

The poet and novelist Vinod Kumar Shukla may well be called the sphinx of contemporary Hindi literature, writes Harish Trivedi. Taciturn by temperament, soft and impassive in demeanour, inscrutable in intent and often obscure in meaning, he remains a riddle for many of his readers. Both as poet and novelist, he is highly admired by a band of fervent devotees, keeps winning prizes and awards, and leaves many of his readers bemused and mildly baffled. The Treasurer of Piggy Banks (Westland), translated by Arvind Krishna Mehrotra, contains 75 poems selected from Shukla’s poetry collections published between 1971 and 2013, and also some “new and uncollected” poems. This substantial anthology, says Trivedi, will give readers in English a fuller sample of Shukla’s writings, supplementing a collection of his short stories titled Blue is like Blue (2019), which Mehrotra had previously co-translated with Sara Rai. “Shukla’s signature as a poet is not obliquity but oddity. He has a fanciful, almost whimsical, way of rendering a familiar act or event enigmatic. To cite some lines by which he is best known (as translated in this volume): That man put on a new warm coat and went away like a thought; Everything to be done will remain to be done; After then comes now; I’ll save my death for as long as I live.”

Spotlight

The favourite to take home the Booker Prize for 2024 is American writer Percival Everett for James, his reimagining of Mark Twain’s Huck Finn, but the other shortlisted authors, Charlotte Wood, Yael van der Wouden, Samantha Harvey, Rachel Kushner and Anne Michaels, all women, are strong contenders whose books also reveal the “fault lines” of the times.

Read reviews of The Safekeep by Dutch writer Yael van der Wouden, about the traumas of World War II; Wood’s Stone Yard Devotional, on life in an abbey in rural Australia; the life and memories of a wounded soldier on a French battlefield during World War I and four generations are showcased in the Canadian writer Michaels’ Held; American writer Kushner pushes the form of the spy thriller in Creation Lake and walks into a world of eco-terrorism, anarchist communes, and surveillance.

British writer Harvey’s Orbital transports readers beyond the earth’s atmosphere, setting it in the International Space Station where six men and women contemplate life in the universe.

Browser

Nehru’s India: Past, Present & Future (Vintage) by Aditya Mukherjee argues that Nehru not only fought for values like sovereignty, democracy, secularism, pro-poor orientation and a modern scientific outlook during the freedom struggle but also played a pivotal role to implement them in the newborn nation after independence. Six decades after his passing away, do Nehru’s principles still hold water?

Nehru's India: Past, Present & Future (Vintage) by Aditya Mukherjee argues that Nehru not only fought for values like sovereignty, democracy, secularism, pro-poor orientation and a modern scientific outlook during the freedom struggle but also played a pivotal role to implement them in the newborn nation after independence. Six decades after his passing away, do Nehru's principles still hold water?

To write Iconic Trees of India: 75 Natural Wonders (Roli), S. Natesh spent over a decade travelling to far-flung areas to research and document India's unique ecological heritage. The book is illustrated by Sagar Bhowmick.

In The Living Legend: Ramayana Tales from Near and Afar (Penguin), Vayu Naidu retells the epic by positioning nature as a pivotal force in the narrative, mirroring urgent contemporary environmental issues, offering a fresh perspective.

Everyday Reading: Hindi Middlebrow and the North Indian Middle Class (Speaking Tiger Books) by Aakriti Mandhwani is a study of Hindi magazines like 'Sarita' and 'Dharmyug' and book publishers including Hind Pocket Books in a post-Independence setting. It provides a glimpse into the world of commercial Hindi publishing and reading practices, particularly of women.

