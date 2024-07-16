(This story is part of The Hindu on Books newsletter that comes to you with book reviews, reading recommendations, interviews with authors and more. Subscribe here.)

ADVERTISEMENT

Welcome to this edition of The Hindu on Books Newsletter. The New York Times’ 100 Best Books of the 21st century, published recently, has generated much debate. A mix of fiction and non fiction, Elena Ferrante’s novel My Brilliant Friend (2011), the story of two friends set in 1960s Naples, topped the list, with Isabel Wilkerson (The Warmth of Other Suns/2010), Hilary Mantel (Wolf Hall/2009), Robert Bolano (2666, translated by Natasha Wimmer/2008), Colson Whitehead (The Underground Railroad/2016), Kazuo Ishiguro (Never Let Me Go/2005) and Marilynne Robinson (Gilead/2004) also in the top 10. Some readers immediately complained the list was ‘too White’; others said their ‘best’ books hadn’t made it, drawing up alternative lists. Where is Geetanjali Shree for Tomb of Sand or Perumul Murugan for Pyre, for instance? Some complained that it was too early to conjure up a best-of list only a quarter into the century. But on the other hand, lists may make readers go back to books, and discover new reading, and that’s always a good thing.

In reviews, we read director and writer K. Hariharan’s book on Kamal Haasan and his cinematic journey, Shahu Patole’s chronicle of Dalit kitchens, Esther Duflo’s Poor Economics for Kids, illustrated by Cheyenne Olivier, and more. We also talk to Anita Desai about Rosarita, her new novel set in Mexico. This week, The Hindu Books Crossword, curated by Swati Daftuar, has Indian non-fiction as its theme. Try it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Books of the week

In Kamal Haasan: A Cinematic Journey (HarperCollins), K. Hariharan picks 40 of his films, from a repertoire of about 260 films, and puts them in context, with references to world cinema, its masters, political theories, running parallel to events in real time. “That is the strength of the book,” says the reviewer Ramya Kannan, that Hariharan lays out on his charcuteries board a pick of the finest, though not necessarily the most popular, slices. The book, she says, serves as a window that opens into the soul of Kamal Haasan, the actor, filmmaker, technician, the bahurupi, a quick-change artist who physically metamorphoses into many characters, in its fullest sense. Some of the films Hariharan has chosen include Manmadha Leelai, Moondram Pirai, Nayakan, 16 Vayathinile, Raja Paarvai, Pushpak, Ek Duuje Ke Liye and Gunaa.

In Dalit Kitchens of Marathwada (HarperCollins), the English version of Shahu Patole’s Anna He Apoorna Brahma, translated from the Marathi by Bhushan Korgaonkar, we read about a history of food through the culinary practices of the Mahar and the Mang, two prominent Dalit communities of Maharashtra. “Patole’s book is not just a ‘cookery’ guide,” says the reviewer M.T. Saju, “it is the story of a taste acquired through centuries of discrimination.” For Patole, “food habits and caste cannot be separated; just as caste is cemented at birth, so is diet.” He says the Mahar and the Mang are the two main Dalit groups in Maharashtra who faced the fury of untouchability.

Originally published in French, the English translation of Poor Economics for Kids (Juggernaut), by Nobel laureate Esther Duflo and illustrations by Cheyenne Olivier, has just been released in India. In an essay, Menaka Raman writes that through 10 loosely interconnected stories, young readers are introduced Nilou, Tsongai, Imai, Afia, Bibir and a host of other characters as they go about their daily lives, looking for ways to overcome issues such as food insecurity, climate change, deforestation, and under-resourced schools. “I realised it was the real life stories that people found appealing in Poor Economics [the book she had authored with Abhijit Banerjee in 2011; they won the Nobel Prize in Economics in 2019), and that they understood certain concepts after reading them,” Duflo, a professor of economics at MIT and Collège de France, tells Raman over a Zoom call. She recalls reading books on poverty as a child; they stayed with her despite being filled with stereotypes, says Raman. “But the fact that they stayed with her made Duflo want to write for kids, an audience for whom very little has been crafted around the topic of poverty.”

Spotlight

Anita Desai has often experimented with language, theme and form in her novels. In her latest, Rosarita (Picador), a dream-like novella, Desai gives the narrator a second-person voice. When a stranger plants an idea into young student Bonita’s mind, that her mother’s name was Rosarita and that she had studied art in Mexico, it sends her off to imaginatively fill the absences left by her mother. In a phone conversation, the soft-spoken and thrice-Booker-shortlisted Desai, now 87, said her new book is a “collage” of her impressions of the India that she had left and the Mexico that was new to her and trying to find how they fit together. Asked if the India she knew has changed, Desai said: “Unlike my parents who never went back to their homelands [Germany/ East Bengal] because they had mostly been destroyed or had vanished, I could constantly return to India. But now I realise that India has changed in the years that I have been absent and I have changed in the years that I have been away from India, and so it has become more and more remote to me.”

Browser

How Long Can the Moon be Caged (Context) by Suchitra Vijayan and Francesca Recchia looks at contemporary India through the lived experiences of political prisoners. It includes testimonies of those falsely accused of inciting the Bhima Koregaon violence, writings by student leaders who opposed a new citizenship law and activists spearheading various protests for India’s marginalised and oppressed communities.

(Context) by Suchitra Vijayan and Francesca Recchia looks at contemporary India through the lived experiences of political prisoners. It includes testimonies of those falsely accused of inciting the Bhima Koregaon violence, writings by student leaders who opposed a new citizenship law and activists spearheading various protests for India’s marginalised and oppressed communities. Rajan Mehta’s Backstage Climate (Westland Books) is a primer on climate change and why climate action has hardly moved forward. In the Introduction, he writes that the book is an “attempt to demystify climate change and raise awareness about it... only when people are aware will they get involved in ensuring that we are doing whatever is within our means to avoid this crisis.”

(Westland Books) is a primer on climate change and why climate action has hardly moved forward. In the Introduction, he writes that the book is an “attempt to demystify climate change and raise awareness about it... only when people are aware will they get involved in ensuring that we are doing whatever is within our means to avoid this crisis.” Mother India (Fourth Estate) by Prayaag Akbar is an ode to being young and alive in today’s India. It tells the story of Mayank and Nisha, hustling to make the best of what life has doled out to them. But, appearances can be deceiving and the two soon realise the consequences of taking things for granted.

(Fourth Estate) by Prayaag Akbar is an ode to being young and alive in today’s India. It tells the story of Mayank and Nisha, hustling to make the best of what life has doled out to them. But, appearances can be deceiving and the two soon realise the consequences of taking things for granted. The author of the best-selling The Lost Bookshop, Evie Woods is out with a new novel. The Story Collector (Harper), set in a quiet village in Ireland. Past and present mingle when Sarah Harper boards a plane from New York to the west coast of Ireland and unearths dark secrets about Anna. She was a young farm girl, who had offered to help translate Irish folk tales into English for an American visitor, a 100 years ago.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.