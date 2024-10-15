(This story is part of The Hindu on Books newsletter that comes to you with book reviews, reading recommendations, interviews with authors and more. Subscribe here.)

Welcome to this edition of The Hindu on Books Newsletter. The South Korean writer Han Kang has been awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature this year “for her intense poetic prose that confronts historical traumas and exposes the fragility of human life.” The 53-year-old writer is the first South Korean to bag the Nobel Prize in Literature and the Swedish Academy hailed her for being an “innovator in contemporary prose.” English readers became aware of her work post-2015 when her 2007 novel The Vegetarian was translated into English by Deborah Smith and it went on to win the Man Booker International Prize in 2016. The radical novel, about a woman who decides to give up eating meat one day and faces troubling consequences, was written between 2003 and 2005, and she told bookerprizes.com in an interview that “it was rather strange (in a good way) to win the International Booker Prize in 2016, more than a decade later.” Post the Booker win, she said her other works, Human Acts, which uses the Gwangju massacre of 1980 as a backdrop, The White Book, an “elegy” of grief, as well as her recent novel We Do Not Part, which also foregrounds another massacre that took place in 1948 and is a forgotten chapter in Korean history, have been translated into English and several other languages. Penguin is publishing We Do Not Part in January next year. Read a profile of Han Kang here, and The Hindu editorial.

In reviews, we read Priyanka Mattoo’s Kashmir memoir, and a host of other new books on the Valley; we find out more about International Booker Prize winner, the Omani writer Jokha Alharthi’s new book, and also read a 2024 Booker Prize-shortlisted writer, Rachel Kushner.

Books of the week

In Bird Milk and Mosquito Bones (Viking), Priyanka Mattoo traces her journey through places (Kashmir, England, Saudi Arabia and the U.S.) and cultures. But at its heart, it’s the story about being Kashmiri and all the loss and longing that comes with it. In an interview with Veena Venugopal, Mattoo says that her book is purposely focused on family. “I’m by no means a political correspondent, I am simply a person who was born in Kashmir and has grown up with this specific history. My personal history happens to be one that people love to shout about online, for political points or clicks, and I wasn’t at all interested in adding to the noise. It’s all just blended into a roar for me, after a lifetime of hearing it. I wanted to celebrate all the things I love about my people -- our strength, our sense of humour, our shared stories — outside of what has happened to us.”

In an essay, Kartik Chauhan talks to several Kashmiri writers, including Sadaf Wani (City as Memory/Aleph) and M.K. Raina (Before I Forget/Penguin), who in their books bear witness to the changes in their region through stories. Wani says that recent art and literature from Kashmir have performed the incredible task of “making Kashmiris visible to each other, of understanding the state of each other,” in all the inherent socio-politico-cultural complexities of the region.

The Booker Prize-shortlisted Creation Lake (Jonathan Cape) by Rachel Kushner isn’t a typical spy thriller like the blurbs promise, says the reviewer Pranavi Sharma, and that’s largely because Kushner is always pushing the boundaries of form. “She takes us into a world of eco-terrorism, anarchist communes, and the murky ethical boundaries of surveillance.” The story is told by the narrator Sadie Smith, a disillusioned former agent who, after a botched federal case, is hired to infiltrate an eco-terrorist commune, led by a mysterious anthropologist, Bruno Lacombe. “If there’s a takeaway from Creation Lake, it’s that revolution—whether political or personal—rarely comes without contradiction. The novel leaves the reader contemplating the intersections of history, ideology, and the messy reality of trying to change the world, or oneself,” says Sharma.

Spotlight

Omani writer Jokha Alharthi’s new novel, Silken Gazelles (Simon & Schuster), translated from the Arabic by Marilyn Booth, begins dramatically. A woman is suddenly told of her father’s death; and as she gives a loud wail, her baby girl, Layla, who she had been clutching, falls out of her hands, and lands into the arms of one of the mourners. The mourner, Saada, has a 10-month-old child of her own—Asiya, and as she offers her breast to the child she plucks from the air, she names her Ghazaala or gazelle. Alharthi, who won the 2019 Man Booker International Prize, along with Booth, for her novel Celestial Bodies, deftly tells the story of the milk-sisters in her new book, and of their journey from village to city, the changes they encounter, and the grief they carry. In an interview, Alharthi says: “Our society, like any other, is a tapestry woven with intricate threads of diversity, layered with complexities that resist singular interpretations. Omani society is as multifaceted and paradoxical as any other, filled with competing narratives and lived realities. What interests me as a writer are the subtle nuances and tensions that define human relationships—the intricate dance between love and power, the evolving dynamics of friendship, and the silent yet potent currents of social class and gender. It is in the interstices of relationships, in the unspoken words and fleeting moments, that I find the richest material. My work reflects the diversity and contradictions inherent in our society, not as a means of explanation, but as a way to engage with the ever-shifting landscape of human existence.”

Browser

Ahead of the American presidential elections, Bob Woodward is out with War (Simon & Schuster), an account of the Joe Biden presidency during the time of two conflicts, one in Ukraine/Russia, the other in West Asia. He also assesses the role of former President Donald Trump, who is conducting a shadow presidency and seeking to regain political power.

In The End of the Chinese Century? (HarperCollins), journalist Bertil Lintner traces the history of the Belt and Road Initiative and China's global expansionist plans. He analyses the project's future and what its failure might mean for the 'Chinese Century'; and also how that would affect India.

(HarperCollins), journalist Bertil Lintner traces the history of the Belt and Road Initiative and China’s global expansionist plans. He analyses the project’s future and what its failure might mean for the ‘Chinese Century’; and also how that would affect India. The Murty Classical Library of India has launched Ten Indian Classics (Harvard University Press/Harper) with translations from Hindi, Kannada, Pali, Telugu, Persian and other Indian languages. The volume contains poems by Surdas and Bulleh Shah, sacred Sikh verses, Emperor Akbar’s chronicles and some of the oldest women’s writings in the world.

(Harvard University Press/Harper) with translations from Hindi, Kannada, Pali, Telugu, Persian and other Indian languages. The volume contains poems by Surdas and Bulleh Shah, sacred Sikh verses, Emperor Akbar’s chronicles and some of the oldest women’s writings in the world. The South Asia Speaks Masterclass series, which was conceived as a space for writers of South Asian origin to speak about their craft, is now available as a book. How I Write (HarperCollins), edited by Sonia Faleiro, includes talks with Kamila Shamsie, Pankaj Mishra, Vauhini Vara, V.V. Ganeshananthan, Alice Albinia, Nilanjana Roy, Samanth Subramanian.

