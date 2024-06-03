  • Sovereign Atonement: Citizenship, Territory, and the State at the Bangladesh India Border (Cambridge University Press) by Md Azmeary Ferdoush focuses on the territorial exchange of the former border enclaves of Bangladesh and India, which took many years. After 1947, they existed as extra-territorial spaces till they were exchanged and merged with host states in 2015. He finds out the experience of citizens, looking into issues of identity, belonging, territory and sovereignty.
  • Monika Halan’s new book, Let’s Talk Legacy: A Financial Planner for your Loved Ones (HarperCollins), lists the key aspects of an individual’s financial life, from banking, insurance, and real estate to stocks, taxes and wills. Designed in a workbook format, Halan says she has shared her personal system to record her financial life with readers, on how to not only plan but also keep a record of transactions.
  • In Hari Kunzru’s new novel, Blue Ruin (Simon & Schuster), the protagonist, Jay, finds things going downhill after graduating from art school in London. He has shifted to the U.S., is undocumented, and delivers groceries for a living. When he runs into his former lover, Alice, and she invites him to stay with her, it sets in motion a reckoning decades in the making.
  • Long Island (Picador), the sequel to Colm Tóibín’s acclaimed novel Brooklyn, revolves around Eilis and Tony who are married for 20 years and living a happy life in Brooklyn with their two children. When a stranger with an Irish accent knocks on their door, Eilis wonders whether she did the right thing by leaving Ireland in the first place.