  • The former Reserve Bank of India Governor, Duvvuri Subbarao, is publishing his memoir, Just a Mercenary? Notes from My Life and Career (Penguin). His previous book, Who Moved My Interest Rate?, recounted his experience as RBI Governor from 2008-2013. But before he took over at the helm of the RBI, Subbarao had a 35-year career in the IAS, and in his memoir, he weaves his experiences “into a comprehensive framework.”
  • Liberty: The Indian Story (Speaking Tiger) by John Harriss is a monograph that explores the difficult relationship between the Constitution and Parliament. Ever since the setting up of the republic, a fierce battle has played out, he writes, between ‘negative’ and ‘positive’ freedoms, or, broadly, the guarantees of the Fundamental Rights, and the goals of the Directive Principles of State Policy. Some of the questions he raises include: Are individual freedoms under threat? Is the central constitutional aim of liberty still a long way off?
  • The Penguin Book of Bengali Short Stories is a new anthology of Bengali literature in English, including many previously untranslated stories. The prose short story arrived in Bengal in the wake of British colonisers, and Bengali writers quickly made the form their own, and translator Arunava Sinha chronicles many such stories on a diverse range of themes, land wars, famine, the caste system, religious conflict, patriarchy, Partition and the liberation war of Bangladesh. The dazzling array of writers include Tagore, Banaphool, Parashuram, Premendra Mitra, Satyajit Ray, Ashapurna Devi, Mahasweta Devi, Nabaneeta Dev Sen and others.
  • Crooked Seeds (Pan Macmillan) by Karen Jennings takes readers to post-apartheid South Africa. Set in 2028, Jennings examines the personal struggles and trauma of a woman named Deidre van Deventer, who confronts her family’s troubling past. Jennings’ earlier novel, An Island, was longlisted for the Booker Prize.