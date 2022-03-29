  • Experiencing grief at the death of a person we love or who matters to us is central to the human condition. Michael Cholbi offers philosophical insights about what grief is, whom we grieve, and how grief can lead us to a fuller realisation of our humanity in Grief: A Philosophical Guide (Princeton University Press).
  • Events in West Asia demand global attention due to regional conflicts, faith-based divisions, sectarian violence and wars that are often ignited by external powers. Written by a veteran Indian diplomat, Talmiz Ahmad’s West Asia at War (HarperCollins) explores the diverse forces shaping the politics and economics of the region.
  • In Pronoti Datta’s Half-Blood (Speaking Tiger), the adopted child of an odd Bengali couple, journalist Maya must confront her past and open a box she inherited. She is led on a journey of discovery at whose centre is an illegitimate child of a Parsi man and a tribal woman, and thereby hangs a tale.
  • If Avery Chambers can’t fix you in 10 sessions, she won’t take you as a client. In The Golden Couple, by Greer Hendricks and Sarah Pekkanen (Macmillan), Marissa and Mathew Bishop seem like the golden couple till Marissa cheats. Later, wanting to repair things, she takes a chance on the maverick therapist and their lives upturn.