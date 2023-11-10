Daily Quiz | On Neil Gaiman

Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit YOUR SCORE 0 /5 RETAKE THE QUIZ

1 / 5 | This character in a Neil Gaiman book inspired the creation of a character in The Matrix movie. In the movie, the character is played by Lawrence Fishburne. Identify the character and the book. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Morpheus and The Sandman SHOW ANSWER

2 / 5 | Which of Gaiman’s novels was adapted into a feature-length film using stop-motion animation in 2009? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Coraline SHOW ANSWER

3 / 5 | An iconic episode of Doctor Who was written by Gaiman. It explores the doctor’s relationship with the police box after the soul of the TARDIS is transported into a human vessel. Identify the episode and the actor who played the legendary doctor. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : The Doctor’s Wife and Matt Smith SHOW ANSWER

4 / 5 | What is the name of the magical, otherworldly market in Neil Gaiman’s novel Neverwhere? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : London Below SHOW ANSWER