GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

The Hindu Books Crossword: From Pages to Pictures

This week’s theme celebrates on-screen adaptions of some of our favourite books, stories and fictional characters

Published - July 20, 2024 11:02 am IST

Swati Daftuar
Swati Daftuar
The Hindu/Freepik

The Hindu/Freepik

Welcome to our weekly books-themed crossword puzzle, where we test your knowledge of literature, books, and everything in between. Each crossword revolves around a unique literary theme, and this week, we bring you clues inspired by notable Indian movies, shows and web-series based on books and stories from literature. Whether you’re a bibliophile or a cinephile, this puzzle is designed to challenge your knowledge and celebrate the intersection of these two creative worlds.

Accessing this on your mobile browser? Click Here!

Related Topics

books and literature

Collection - 4 stories

The Hindu/Freepik
The Hindu Books Crossword: From Pages to Pictures
Swati Daftuar
You're in this story
The Hindu Books Crossword: Stranger Than Fiction
Swati Daftuar
The Hindu Books Crossword: Bridges Across Words
Swati Daftuar
The Hindu/Freepik
The Hindu Books Crossword: A Novel Puzzle on Indian Fiction
Swati Daftuar

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.