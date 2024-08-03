The Hindu Books Crossword: A Place on the Page

Welcome to our weekly books-themed crossword puzzle, where we challenge your knowledge of literature, books, and everything in between. Each crossword revolves around a unique literary theme. This week, we are travelling to cities, towns, and villages—both real and imagined—that have served as the backdrop for some of the most beloved books from and about India.

Happy solving!

Accessing this on your mobile browser? Click Here!

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.