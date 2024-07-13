ADVERTISEMENT

The Hindu Books Crossword: Stranger Than Fiction

Published - July 13, 2024 11:05 am IST

This week’s theme turns the spotlight on the world of Indian non-fiction

Swati Daftuar
Welcome to our weekly books-themed crossword puzzle, where we challenge your knowledge of literature, books, and everything in between. Each crossword revolves around a unique literary theme, and this week, we turn the spotlight on the world of Indian non-fiction, celebrating books and authors who have brought us some of the most influential non-fiction titles till date, from memoirs and travelogues, to true crime, food writing and books on politics, science, religion and culture.

Happy solving!

