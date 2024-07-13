GIFT a SubscriptionGift
The Hindu Books Crossword: Stranger Than Fiction

This week’s theme turns the spotlight on the world of Indian non-fiction

July 13, 2024

Swati Daftuar
Swati Daftuar

Welcome to our weekly books-themed crossword puzzle, where we challenge your knowledge of literature, books, and everything in between. Each crossword revolves around a unique literary theme, and this week, we turn the spotlight on the world of Indian non-fiction, celebrating books and authors who have brought us some of the most influential non-fiction titles till date, from memoirs and travelogues, to true crime, food writing and books on politics, science, religion and culture.

Happy solving!

Accessing this on your mobile browser? Click Here!

