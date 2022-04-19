  • Over the centuries has the world been moving toward greater equality? Thomas Piketty guides readers through the great movements that have made the modern world for better and worse in his new book, A Brief History of Equality (Harvard/Harper): the growth of capitalism, revolutions, imperialism, slavery and the building of the welfare state. 
  • In the Language of Remembering (Harper) is the sequel to Anchal Malhotra’s Remnants of a Separation and consists of interviews recorded over years with Indians, Pakistanis and Bangladeshis. Malhotra finds out that the Partition of 1947 is not yet an event of the past and that its legacy is threaded into the lives of subsequent generations.
  • In the three novellas in Blue Sky, White Cloud (Aleph) by Nirmal Ghosh, we walk through the rainforests with a tusker as he tries to understand the humans who have changed the jungles; watch Hira Singh, a forest guard, crossing paths with a leopard; and travel to Mongolia with Nadia, a wildlife biologist, where she tags two geese: Blue Sky and White Cloud.
  • David Baldacci sets Dream Town (Macmillan) in Los Angeles circa 1952. It is New Year’s Eve and PI Aloysius Archer is dining with his friend and Hollywood actress Liberty Callahan when they are approached by Eleanor Lamb, a screenwriter who would like to hire him. She vanishes soon after and Archer must find out what’s happened.