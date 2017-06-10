At Rahel’s grandmother’s pickle factory, Paradise Pickles & Preserves, the banana jam made illegally was neither jam nor jelly. It was too thin for jelly and too thick for jam—“an ambiguous, unclassifiable consistency...” Much like her family, which had difficulty with classification that ran much deeper than the “jam-jelly question”.

There are no difficulties though in classifying Arundhati Roy’s debut novel, The God of Small Things, as a modern-day classic. Published in 1997, her portrayal of family, class and caste led to comparisons with William Faulkner, her acute observation of society reminded readers of Charles Dickens, and her magical words of Salman Rushdie and Gabriel Garcia Marquez.

When Rahel came back to Ayemenem in June, it was raining: “Slanting silver ropes slammed into loose earth, ploughing it up like gunfire.” She was 31 years old: “Not old. Not young. But a viable, die-able age.” She returned to Ayemenem House for her twin brother, Esthappen or Estha, who she hadn’t seen in 25 years—the “unidentical two-egg twins”. Not since 1967, when their cousin Sophie Mol drowned in the river, and when the police found Velutha.

Memories of tragedies, of a “time when the unthinkable became thinkable and the impossible really happened” come flooding back to Rahel. She remembers her mother, Ammu, who died at 31; her brother Estha, the quiet boy who stopped talking one day.

“...In those early years... Rahel thought of themselves together as Me, and separately, individually, as We or Us. As though they were a rare breed of Siamese twins, physically separate, but with joint identities”; and the extended family of Ayemenem House, especially her elegant grandmother Mammachi; her uncle Chacko, his English wife Margaret Kochamma and her grand-aunt Baby Kochamma.

All in the family had broken rules, crossed into forbidden territory, “...tampered with the laws that lay down who should be loved and how,” and would have to pay. As the narrator says, “Perhaps it’s true that things can change in a day. That a few dozen hours can affect the outcome of whole lifetimes. And that when they do, those few dozen hours, like the salvaged remains of a burned house—the charred clock, the singed photograph, the scorched furniture—must be resurrected from the ruins and examined. Preserved. Accounted for.”

Over its 340 pages, we meet all of them, as they are: “Preserved. Accounted for,” like Velutha, the Other, the God of Loss, “the God of Small Things”. In the eponymous chapter, Ammu is lost in a dream, and her children wonder whether they should wake her up.

“You looked so sad,” Estha said. “I was happy,” Ammu replied. “If you’re happy in a dream, Ammu, does that count?” Estha asked. “The happiness—does it count?” And Ammu knew exactly what he meant. “If you eat fish in a dream, does it count? Does it mean you’ve eaten fish?”

In the end, historical and social pressures, the impossible rigidity of the caste system, for instance, tell on the love and longing of the Ayemenem householders. Roy won the Booker for the novel, and didn’t write another work of fiction till now, 20 years later.

The writer looks back at one classic each fortnight.