‘The Fate of Butterflies’ by Nayantara Sahgal reviewed by Hansda Sowvendra Shekhar: A pin through the chest

India in Nayantara Sahgal’s new novel, The Fate of Butterflies, is being ruled by a regime. The regime and its supporters are obsessed with purity and security. This regime has a policy-making cell which is headed by a man named Mirajkar, who is more famously known by the moniker, Master Mind. Prabhakar, the lead character, an orphan raised and educated by Christian missionaries, is an academic teaching at a university which has “[a] tank at the entrance, its turret pointed at entrants,” installed by the vice-chancellor “to instil spine into the students.”

Although Prabhakar is the regime’s favourite, he has among his friends people whom the

regime considers invaders and outsiders. There is Rafeeq, the head cook of “[a] dhaba that [had] expanded and now [called] itself a café, written ‘kaif’ in Hindi, and known as kaif to its customers.”

Then there are Prahlad and Francois, Indian and French respectively, two men married to one another, who run a restaurant named Bonjour.

Running parallel with Prabhakar’s life is that of Sergei, scion of a Russian family that has built its wealth selling armament to governments of various countries. Sergei and his family have a peaceful existence in London. In India for an arms deal and spending his mornings leisurely eating Eggs Benedict for breakfast at Bonjour, Sergei wishes to write a book once he retires.

No meat

The novel derives its name from the cruel method of collecting butterflies that is apparently taught to little children in some schools. The butterflies are trapped in nets, then squeezed and crippled and pinned through their middles to frames.

The series of events in this novel are started off by a dead body Prabhakar sees on the road one day. The man “had suffered the fate of butterflies”, but he was not pinned, he was “bloodily axed” through his middle. The only item of clothing that remained on that man’s body was his skullcap.

This act of violence is followed by a warning given to kaif: “no meat unless proven to be mutton, not cow.” More shocking than this food vigilantism is Rafeeq’s “disappearance or dismissal” from kaif. The third act of violence is the vandalism at Bonjour, Prahlad being assaulted, and Francois being “held up [at the police station] like an offender.”

Sahgal’s political ideas are clear and she is outspoken about them. The perpetrators and the victims are clearly defined and Sahgal knows what and who she is writing about, something that is evident when Sergei is seen thinking: “Quick change was the name of the game when power changed hands overnight as in coups and sudden takeovers, and during post-imperial slugfests for control in shaky national situations, but a clean sweep of founding fathers was the last thing he would have expected in the democracy that was the republic of India.”

One can easily guess which event from India’s recent political history is being hinted at, and an explanation of the mindset of the people supporting the regime is given through the profile of a fictional organisation called Voice of Hindu Americans, which is working towards making Hindu Indians in the U.S. “honorary whites”.

The sense of entitlement of this particular group is striking as they imagine “an India extending from the Indus in the far north to the Arabian Sea at its southern tip as one unbroken landscape of lustrous gold”, with “no Afghanistan, no Pakistan, no Bangladesh”.

Post-apocalypse?

Talking of entitlement, this novel is also a study of privilege and of how privilege often protects its own. The privilege of the lead characters is revealed right in the opening paragraph when Sergei sits in the air-conditioned comfort of Bonjour while the Indian heat rages outside. Sergei mulls over the misdeeds of Cecil Rhodes in Africa and reads President Eisenhower’s grim warning against the “military-industrial complex”, but it is obvious that, come what may, he will never give up his weapons business.

And what happens to kaif and Rafeeq is reminiscent of what happened to Mohammed Akhlaq in Dadri. Spoiler alert: Rafeeq’s fate is not as grim as Akhlaq’s. What saves Rafeeq is his proximity to privileged and well-connected customers who have enjoyed his dishes. Can the life of the not-privileged be saved only if the privileged come to their rescue?

The novel reminded me of a meme that is very popular on social media nowadays. The meme shows stacks of books, apparently in a library or a book store: the text superimposed on the image reads: “The Post-Apocalyptical fiction section has been moved to Current Affairs.”

At 144 pages, The Fate of Butterflies makes its point quickly and strongly and is an appropriate book for the near-dystopic times we are living in.

The writer’s new book is the novel, My Father’s Garden.

The Fate of Butterflies; Nayantara Sahgal, Speaking Tiger, ₹450