‘The Drowned and the Saved’ by Primo Levi

06 February 2021 16:00 IST

The epigraph of Primo Levi’s last book, The Drowned and the Saved, is from Coleridge’s poem, ‘The Rime of the Ancient Mariner’: “Since then, at an uncertain hour,/ That agony returns,/ And till my ghastly tale is told/ This heart within me burns.” For Levi, the ‘ghastly tale’ that needed to be told was about the horrors of Auschwitz — the 76th anniversary of the camp’s liberation was on January 27 — and he did it repeatedly, starting with his first book, If This is a Man.

Through eight chapters in The Drowned, bookended by a preface and a conclusion, Levi dissects life in the camps (Lagers), stressing on the need for truth and reconciliation in order to learn from the past. Trained as a chemist, Levi was arrested for being a member of the anti-fascist resistance during World War II and deported to Auschwitz. The first news about the Nazi annihilation camps, he writes, began to spread in 1942, this despite the best efforts of the SS posts to ensure no witness survived. In the first months of 1945 when Germany was being invaded from the west and east, there were “insane transfers” from camp to camp: survivors of Majdanek were sent to Auschwitz, those of Buchenwald to Bergen-Belsen, the women of Ravensbruck towards Schwerin — everyone was being snatched away from liberation.

Diligent executioners

For Levi, the “drowned” or those who died in the camps, were the true witnesses: the “saved”, who lived and wrote about the concentration camp experience, spoke “in their stead, by proxy.” While explaining the complex Lager phenomenon, Levi’s ultimate goal was to try to answer the most urgent question: how much of the concentration camp world is dead and will not return and what can each one of us do, “so that in a world pregnant with threats, at least this threat will be nullified?”

Reading the autobiography of Rudolph Höss — the commander of Auschwitz who invented the hydrocyanic chambers — Levi says one can see a defence in the classical manner of all militiamen, who “have been educated in absolute obedience, hierarchy, nationalism….” As “diligent executioners”, with others deciding for them what to do and how to act, they did not feel responsible for the atrocities.

“The pressure that a totalitarian state can exercise over the individual is frightful. Its weapons are substantially three: direct propaganda, the barrier erected against pluralism of information and terror,” writes Levi, pointing out that the entire history of Nazi rule can be “reread as a war against memory… a negation of reality.” In that sense, Hitler’s reign, according to Levi, is a “demonstration of the price to be paid when one dismembers the truth.”

Vaster shame

One of the most chilling chapters is ‘The Grey Zone’ where Levi describes the “collaborators” in the horrors, prisoners who helped the Lager authorities for some privilege, like food for a few more months. An “extreme case of collaboration” is represented by the ‘sonderkommandos’ of Auschwitz — prisoners, mostly Jews, entrusted with running the crematoria. These Special Squads, the “bearers of a horrendous secret”, were kept apart from other prisoners and the outside world. Most of them were killed, but information filtered through of what it meant to be forced to do this work. “One of them declared: ‘Doing this work, one either goes crazy the first day or gets accustomed to it.’ Another said: ‘Certainly, I could have killed myself or got myself killed; but I wanted to survive, to avenge myself and bear witness. You mustn’t think that we are monsters, we are the same as you, only much more unhappy.’”

In one chapter, Levi writes about the ‘shame’ of being alive in place of another, mourning the deaths of people like Chaim, the watchmaker from Cracow, who, despite language difficulties, taught him the art of survival. “The worst survived — that is, the fittest; the best all died.” And yet, for Levi there is “another, vaster shame, the shame of the world,” when people faced by the crime of others or their own turn their backs on it. Every bell tolls for everyone, is the chilling reminder.

Levi fell to his death soon after completing this book in April 1987, leading to speculation that there was a hint of his terrible future in it. He was distressed by the passing of Austrian philosopher Hanns Chaim Mayer,alias Jean Améry, who killed himself in 1978. But, as Paul Bailey writes in the introduction, Levi used all his resources “positively and creatively” to ask question after pertinent question. As Levi outlines in the chapter, ‘The Intellectual of Auschwitz’, the aims of life are the best defence against death, and not only in the Lager.

The writer looks back at one classic every month.

sudipta.datta@thehindu.co.in