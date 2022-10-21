The children of instinct

“Writing was in fact, thrust upon me,” says Amish Tripathi, adding, “I hadn’t written any fiction before The Immortals of Meluha. Absolutely nothing. My friends don’t believe me when they see me writing all these books!”

The popular author was in conversation with ophthalmologist and quiz master Dr. Navin Jayakumar at the launch of his fourth book War of Lanka in the much-lauded Ram Chandra series at Crowne Plaza Hotel, at a recent event organized by the Rotary Club of Madras and FICCI flo.

The audience was visibly charmed by the absorbing nearness of an author who had stepped down from the hard covers of his books to draw them in, through confessions and anecdotes, along with learnings and un-learnings from Indian mythology. It helped that he also spoke of his Tamil connect, reminiscing his formative years at Lawrence School, Lovedale, in Ooty and going on to say a few sentences in crisp Tamil.

A former banker, Amish has penned ten books in twelve years that have sold six million copies in the country and have been translated into twenty languages. Speaking about Amish’s previous employment at a bank, Navin Jayakumar drew an interesting parallel between the author and P.G Wodehouse who was also a banker turned literary icon.

“Writing is a spiritual experience,” says Amish, as he discussed the complicated dynamic between science and faith, weaving in Vedic texts and stories from his travels to Ayodhya, Rameswaram and Sri Lanka.

Calling himself an “instinctive writer”, he recollects how writing and literature happened to him. In spite of being ‘hyper-organized’ in all other aspects of his life, none of his books were planned but were all children of instinct and the culmination of happenstance.

Apart from his visceral storytelling what stands out in Amish’s work is his multilinear narrative and a hyperlink style of storytelling, where each character is a mouthpiece of the narrator and the story is told through them.

The author adds that he respects mythologies and histories on which he builds his stories. “A story without philosophy is as pointless as a body without a soul.” The evening ended with Amish disclosing that legendary filmmaker Shekhar Kapoor has expressed a keen interest in adapting the author’s Shiva trilogy into a web series.