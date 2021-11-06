The braggarts of Bundelkhand: Harish Trivedi reviews ‘Alipura’ by Gyan Chaturvedi, trs Salim Yusufji

Gyan Chaturvedi presents the eccentric inhabitants of the Hindi hinterland with a delightful mix of indulgence and mockery

This is a vastly entertaining comic-satirical novel which derives its special appeal from the fact that it is set in the Hindi hinterland of Bundelkhand, the area centring on Jhansi. It is poor economically and backward culturally, but takes great pride in the heroic legends of its forefathers — from the 12th century brothers Alha-Udal who are celebrated in the folk epic Alha-khand, to 20th century dacoits like Sultana Daku. They are all duly evoked in this novel.

Gyan Chaturvedi, who was born in the region but left it long ago, depicts its inhabitants with a delightful mix of indulgence and mockery. He portrays them as inheriting a certain attitude and swagger, and going around flexing their muscles, whether existent or non-existent. The men all walk a jaunty walk, talk a macho foul-mouthed talk, and often get down to fisticuffs, with a knife or katta (a country-made pistol) never far out of reach.

Feudal mindset

These characters lead their lives by certain hallowed maxims. Might is right. Everyone can be bribed. Education is not for them. Regular employment or naukri is infra dig, even if it can be had. Women should neither be seen nor heard. And there is much honour in honour killings. Altogether, though the famed feudal age may have passed, the feudal mindset prevails, finding sustained expression in the running feuds.

The plot features a widowed mother, who remains largely invisible, and her four sons and a daughter. The siblings are called throughout by their familiar demotic names: Guchchan, Chhuttan, Lalla, Chandu, and Binnoo. The mild-mannered Guchchan feels so out of step with his surroundings that he eventually renounces home and hearth and just disappears. Chhuttan, the most

extravagantly stylish of them all, ends up with his limbs broken by the police for no apparent fault of his. Lalla, a bodybuilder who is full of quixotic money-making schemes that invariably fail, performs a long-deferred honour killing and is awarded a life sentence. Chandu, the studious, bright boy, becomes a doctor, and is only too glad to escape, heartlessly cutting himself off from the continuing travails of his joint family. Binnoo silently slaves in the house with her mother, rejected by one potential groom after another, and is eventually married off to an old widower.

But this is not a tragic story of thwarted aspirations, for no one has any aspirations worth the name. It is just a bleak tale of misery piled upon misery somewhat mechanically by the novelist, who seems at a bit of a loss as to how to end the story. When he has done his damnedest by his characters, he turns upon the reader and forbids her from feeling any “compassion” for them. And yet, on the last page, he goes and hides behind the ageing mother’s sentimental hope that all will still, somehow, turn out well.

The implausible dead-end ending here reflects perhaps the old dichotomy between satire and the novel. For the narrative until this point had sparkled with hyperbolic wit, outrageous high jinks, and scenes of farcical comedy.

Two Alipurians travelling ticketless on a train, as they always do, blackmail a new non-Bundelkhandi ticket-examiner who wants to fine them and end up extorting money from him instead. Binnoo’s wedding too involves shameless last-minute extortion by the groom’s side. A big brawl follows and gun-shots are fired in the air, but soon all ends happily and ceremoniously.

Undiminished pleasure

Reading Alipura in English (the Hindi original is titled Baramasi or ‘All the Year Round’) offers undiminished pleasure as Salim Yusufji addresses his task with panache and a matching flair for idiomatic colloquialisms. One person is “a dead ringer” for another, no girl will encourage an admirer “to put the moves on her,” and as a charmer loses traction the women around him begin “peeling off”. Never mind that Yusufji seems not to have heard of the blinded king Prithviraj Chauhan, and does not know that a bheegi billi is not just a “drenched kitten” but also a person feigning meekness and submission. Whether discreetly or demurely, he leaves the ubiquitous word chutiya untranslated.

Chaturvedi writes with the proprietary air of newly unveiling Bundelkhand, rather as Vasco da Gama had discovered India for Europe, and the English-language reader may well be taken in by this typical Bundelkhandi brag. But Govind Mishra in his novel Lal Pili Zameen ( Red Hot Earth) had covered the same seething ground with greater inwardness and compassion back in 1976. And Maitreyi Pushpa, in her many novels including Idannamam (This is Not Mine, 1994), had depicted three generations of Bundelkhandi women endowed with transgressive agency and a feisty boldness even in sexual matters.

But then translated works are often seen as single swallows, and at best constitute a random canon.

Alipura; Gyan Chaturvedi, trs Salim Yusufji, Juggernaut, ₹599

The reviewer taught English in Delhi University.