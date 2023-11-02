The Bookshop Jorbagh: Delhi’s iconic bookstore closes its doors, but it’s not the end of the story

November 02, 2023 07:41 am | Updated 07:56 am IST

Before we visit the new store, we visit the old one — it’s an impulsive decision, perhaps driven by the need to say goodbye before we can say hello; the need to mourn before we can celebrate.

To that end, The Bookshop’s shuttered storefront in the Jorbagh Market is an interesting study in understated tragedies. It doesn’t look like it’s closed permanently. There’s no sign that says as much — nothing to announce that The Bookshop Jorbagh has shut shop for good. But behind the dark shutters, we know there’s nothing left of the space that was once the site of so many stories, and not just the ones inside the pages of books.

So, while only a section of Delhi and those passing through the city might have made memories here, there’s always something in the city’s fabric itself that changes with the closing of a bookshop. A kind of tear in it which, even after it’s patched up, carries a mark — like the ghost of a memory. This space too will soon be taken over by another business – most likely something that won’t involve books and their readers, or a sweet cat curled up on a little cane chair in front of carefully curated shelves. These are things that are hard to forget, though, and chances are, years from now, someone will walk past this space on their way to somewhere else, and their footsteps will slow down as they pass this very spot. Then, without really thinking about it, they’ll find themselves turning to their companion (a visiting friend perhaps) and say, “there used to be a bookshop here, did you know? It was quite lovely.”

Well, it was, without doubt, quite lovely. It’s been only a few days since The Bookshop Jorbagh closed its doors permanently, ending with it a journey that The Bookshop’s founder-owner Kanwarjit Singh Dhingra (better known as K.D. Singh) began in 1971. In 2011, Sonal Narain, whose own journey at the store started in 2001, joined him as a Partner. She remembers now how K.D. had been, as she puts it, “all about books” and that opening The Bookshop had been his dream. She describes that space succinctly. “It was an oasis, a place where you were able to leave Delhi out, and for that moment, you were transported.”

Back then, there had been two stores — one in Khan market, and another here, in Jorbagh. While the Khan market store shut down in 2006, the one in Jorbagh continued to flourish, even after K.D.’s demise in 2014, an event which had spelled immeasurable loss for everyone who knew and admired him, and an unforgettable loss for the store itself. But, watched over by his wife Nini K.D. Singh, and his Partner, Sonal Narain, The Bookshop Jorbagh continued to flourish, offering to anyone in Delhi a sort of refuge — a space to read and discover books, to talk about them, or even just to hide from the city’s noise and chaos. With the closing of the Jorbagh store, along with The Bookshop, the partnership Narain was part of has now dissolved.

In itself, this is the story with a beginning, a middle and an end. But like all well-loved stories that no one wants to let go off, this one too has a spin off. And when we visit it on its very first day, November 1, we find that this spin off is also quite lovely.

‘The Bookshop Inc.’, located in Lodhi Market, is different from the store we just left behind in Jorbagh. And usually, there’s never anything less than joyous about the opening of a new bookshop. This one though, comes so quickly at the heels of the closing of one of Delhi’s most beloved and iconic places, that we’ve all got a bit of a whiplash. So when we enter it, we are thinking, like everyone who loved the Jorbagh store must be thinking —how will this feel? What will be different, and what won’t?

This is, after all, a new business entity in a new space — new interiors, new shelves, even a little open alcove, flush with winter greens — very different from the cosy closeness of the Jorbagh store. Inside, as expected, it smells and looks like a new bookstore.

Everything is clean, bright, the surfaces not yet worn from years of use. But there’s something else too, the air of the familiar. Part of it has to do with the familiar faces themselves — Soham Singh at the door, Mahika Chaturvedi at the counter, Sonal Narain walking in the aisles. Nishat is in the alcove when we enter, coaxing the bookshop cat out of hiding. Yes, before you begin to wonder, the cat has come along. Not pleased, I must add, with this change that no one consulted him on, but very much there. It’ll find its place — there are enough cane chairs here to pick from.

This is a bigger store, certainly. There’s more room to walk around, more corners and nooks to retire to, book in hand, and more shelves and sections to browse. I spot, among others, World History & Politics, Food Writing, Poetry, Art & Drama, Travel & Nature, Philosophy , Gender + Science, and South Asian Literature. But then there are the familiar things, the things that also made The Bookshop Jorbagh so precious.

Every book here, you can tell, is carefully picked — the same minds and hands that had been behind the curation for so many years in Jorbagh, the curation that set it apart from the other stores in the city, are behind the curation here. And almost immediately, you can tell that this is a space that has been made for books! Its there in its design — the quiet dark wood of the bookshelves, the space between the aisles, the way in which the top of the shelves are also within reach — something that any meticulous book-browser will appreciate, as they will the well-lit space and the soft quiet, with only low jazz and muted chatter filling the air.

Narain, when I’d spoken to her one day in the Jorbagh store, had told me that she wasn’t going to try and recreate the Jorbagh space when planning the interiors of the new store. “This [the Jorbagh store] grew organically. It is a lived-in space that has grown like home does — slowly, a corner gets filled, walls get covered.” The idea, she said, was to let the new store grow too — slowly, like home. The only brief she ran with while planning it? That it needed to feel, as the Jorbagh store had done, like “a warm welcoming space”. As for the rest, she wants to wait and see how it grows. The only thing she wanted to take along to the new store were the core values she’s always believed in. “If you call yourself an independent store, begin with the basic value of what defines you. And that for us, is definitely very important.” This is what she has done now, so that among the new and the unfamiliar, you can recognise those values.

As for the rest, we will wait and watch as the corners get filled and the walls get covered, and as the city embraces a new bookshop in town, even as it remembers an old, beloved one.