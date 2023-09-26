September 26, 2023 01:06 pm | Updated September 27, 2023 02:09 pm IST

(This article forms a part of The Hindu on Books newsletter which brings you book reviews, reading recommendations, interviews with authors and more. Subscribe here.)

Welcome to this edition of The Hindu on Books Newsletter.

The shortlist of six books for Booker Prize 2023 was announced last Thursday, with a few surprises in store. At least three frontrunners – Tan Twan Eng (The House of Doors), Sebastian Barry (Old God’s Time) and Martin MacInnes (In Ascension) -- did not make it to the shortlist, but there are two debutants (Chetna Maroo with Western Lane, in which a child takes to squash to come to terms with the grief of losing her mother, and Jonathan Escoffery’s If I Survive You , a story of a Jamaican immigrant family, neither white nor black, trying to fit in in America), and neither of the six authors has been shortlisted before (though Paul Murray was longlisted in 2010 for his novel Skippy Dies). The others on the shortlist are Murray with The Bee Sting, about a dysfunctional family trying to hold on to life as they knew it, Paul Lynch with Prophet Song, which portrays a country in the grip of rising totalitarianism and the erosion of personal freedoms, Paul Harding (This Other Eden) and Sarah Bernstein (Study for Obedience). Esi Edugyan, chair of this year’s judges, said the books, about pain and grief, love and loss, identity and belonging, cannot be categorised easily and provide a “multi-layered portrait of what it means to be alive today.” All the novels, she said, are fuelled by relentless truth-telling, “even when that honesty forces us to confront dark acts. And yet, however long we may pause in the shadows, humour, decency, and grace are never far from hand.” The winner will be announced on November 26.

In reviews, we read sociologist Jan Breman’s book on the working poor of India, three Booker-longlisted novels, and we interview Oliver Franklin-Wallis about his new book, Wasteland. We also pay tribute to writer-filmmaker Gita Mehta (1943-2023) who passed away recently.

Books of the week

In Fighting Free to Become Unfree Again: The Social History of Bondage and Neo-Bondage of Labour in India (Tulika Books), Jan Breman focuses on the lives of the working poor in India. He combines detailed field notes about the real, lived lives of people, with analysis of the broader social and economic context. He shows how the old pre-colonial and colonial period practice of patronage and servitude in rural agriculture has given way to a new form of “neo-bondage” in which the landless labourers are nominally free, but continue to be trapped in exploitative, insecure work. In her review, Uma Mahadevan-Dasgupta writes that the Dutch sociologist uses the unforgettable phrase “hunters and gatherers of work.” In the modern day, he says the landless poor, left behind both by land reforms and by other trajectories of what is referred to as “development,” are forced to take up whatever work they can get: sugarcane harvesting, salt pans, road construction, brick kilns, stone quarries, or anything else. “They are forced to accept whatever wages they can get, under difficult if not appalling work conditions. Piece work, deferred payments, unpredictable hours, and seasonal rather than permanent engagement, further keep the worker trapped in this form of dependence.”

Journalist Oliver Franklin-Wallis chronicles the world of garbage in his new book Wasteland (Simon & Schuster), after visits to landfills and ghost towns, sewers and second hand markets. In India, he visited Delhi’s Ghazipur landfill, “a mountain not of stone, but of garbage – 14 million tonnes of it”; the Yamuna where he watched “suds whipped into airy peaks blanket the surface, colliding and breaking apart like a collapsing ice floe” from sewage, wastewater from textile factories and paper mills; and noxious tanneries in Kanpur. Asked why India remains the world’s dumping ground despite the ban on the import of plastic waste, he tells Divya Gandhi, “I was interested in writing about India because as an economy going through explosive growth and change, it is one of the global frontlines for the waste crisis: whether that be plastics, industrial pollution, or the state of the Ganges. The fact is growing industries always need material, so it’s inevitable that waste ends up imported there. The challenge is making sure that it’s done safely and in line with environmental regulations. That doesn’t seem to be happening yet.”

Debutant novelist Chetna Maroo explores the world of adolescence and grief through the story of an Indian family in Britain in Western Lane (Picador). The slim novel revolves around three sisters and their father, who after the loss of his wife and their mother, is convinced that what the girls need to copy with grief is a disciplined and enduring surrogate: “I want you to become interested in something you can do your whole life.” The girls, who had played squash occasionally, now have a demanding regimen, laid down by their father, but only one, Gopi, will carry on, as her sisters Mona and Khush give up the game. In his review, Mukund Padmanabhan writes that in a soft and unobtrusive way, Maroo illuminates the inner lives of the sisters and their family. “Like all good writers, she attempts to seek meaning in discontinuities and silences. But here and there, her debut novella is marked by a lack of direction.” But he says there’s real talent in Maroo’s pen – and she made it to the Booker Prize shortlist of six books.

Spotlight

In her five insightful books of fiction and non-fiction, Gita Mehta critiqued India and the world. The daughter of Biju and Gyan Patnaik, and married to the late Sonny Mehta, head of American publishing house Knopf, she passed away in Delhi on September 16, at the age of 80. Her first book, writes Uma Mahadevan-Dasgupta in her tribute, was Karma Cola (1979) which was a sharply witty commentary on foreign tourists in search of spiritual kool-aid – and native gurus only too eager to oblige with every variety of cloud-cuckoo discourse. Born before independence, her father would be taken away to prisons just weeks later under British rule. They were a generation of revolutionaries, writes Mahadevan-Dasgupta. “Writing about the nation’s journey from the hopeful dawn of Independence to face new challenges, Gita’s gaze was as unrelenting as her attachment to India was profound.”

Ashokamitran: Fiction and Beyond, a collection of fiction and non-fiction works of the prominent Tamil writer and Sahitya Akademi winner Ashokamitran, was launched at The Hindu’s office in Chennai last Friday to mark his 92nd birth anniversary. The book, which is the latest of The Hindu’s Special Publications and curated by Mini Krishnan, comprises a selection of the renowned writer’s works between 1989 and 2017, and also tributes to his works by contemporary writers. Nirmala Lakshman, Chairperson, The Hindu Group Publishing Private Limited, launched the book and V. Ramnarayan, author, and translator, received the first copy.

Browser