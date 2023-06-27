  • Simon Schama’s Foreign Bodies (Simon & Schuster) traces the history of humanity caught between the terror of contagion and the ingenuity of science. Post-COVID-19, he goes back in time to shine a light on Waldemar Haffkine, a Jewish student in Odessa who became a microbiologist at the Pasteur Institute and was instrumental for finding vaccines for cholera and bubonic plague, and other “saviours” down the ages. 
  • Manish Gaekwad’s The Last Courtesan: Writing my Mother’s Memoir (Harper) is an incredible story of survival narrated by his mother. Originally from the Kanjarbhat tribe, Rekhabai was sold and trained as a tawaif while she was still a child. In the 1980s when society disapproved of a tawaif’s art, Rekhabai made a name for herself in Calcutta and Bombay as a singing-dancing star, managed to provide for her large family and sent her son to an English-medium boarding school. 
  • Entering the Maze: Queer Fiction of Krishnagopal Mallick (Niyogi Books) has been translated from the Bengali by Niladri R. Chatterjee. Krishnagopal Mallick (1936-2003) wrote short stories, novels, poetry, published magazines and lived and worked in North Calcutta, chronicling the pace of life in the lanes and bylanes. But as Chatterjee writes in the introduction, what makes him stand out among all other Bengali writers is “the unabashed expression of his homosexuality,” as is evident from the stories in this collection. 
  • In this debut novel, Sharvay (Speaking Tiger), the writer Mansi sets the story in the eighth century in South India during the rule of the Rashtrakutas. The eponymous heroine is born with great disadvantages: she is an orphan, the daughter of a dasi. But determined to make a life for herself, despite the circumstances, she wants to devote her time to learning to become a philosopher. Will she succeed in her quest? The writer had chanced upon a sculpture of an ancient female philosopher during her research and it inspired her to imagine this historical fiction. 