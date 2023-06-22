The art of the indirect and the anxiety about Empire in ‘Mrs. Dalloway’ 

June 22, 2023 08:30 am | Updated 11:20 am IST

When you reach a certain age, you realise that some things can only be said indirectly. “Mrs. Dalloway said she would buy the flowers herself.” Few writers are more skilled than Virginia Woolf in the art of the indirect. Clarissa Dalloway is giving a party. The novel is about the day of the party.

Woolf set her day-in-the-life novel in London on a hot summer day in June, 1923 – a hundred years ago. As novels do, Mrs. Dalloway encompasses many lives and many years in a day. England is recovering from the devastation of the Great War, one that is not yet referred to as the First World War because the next one is still too far away to even be imagined. And yet the war has changed things in ways that society is yet to understand fully. In the novel, at Regent’s Park, a soldier who fought in the war tries to cope with what 21st century readers will recognise as post-traumatic stress disorder or PTSD. Later in the day, in an act of desperation, he will kill himself; and news of his death will inescapably find its way into Clarissa Dalloway’s party.

Careful mention of India

It took me a fourth reading of Woolf’s novel to see that it is also filled with anxiety about Empire and, specifically, India.

A war has ended. Its after-effects remain. The British Empire is quite remote, at least geographically. India is mentioned by name perhaps only half a dozen times: a colonial who has returned from some imperial outpost; a reference to a military family; a fleeting glimpse, no more than a passing mention, of trunks for travel to India on display in the Army and Navy Stores.

And yet, for a novel that all about people walking along London streets and parks, the looming and unspoken question in politically-minded Westminster is India. What, as one of the characters reflects, does the conservative government plan to do about India?

Meanwhile, in India itself, in the five years before the novel is set, English civil servants have been carrying out their imperialist duties. India is in turmoil. To start with, the brutal Rowlatt Act has provoked strong protests. A British commanding officer has ordered his troops to fire on unarmed Indian civilians in Amritsar’s Jallianwala Bagh, killing several hundreds. Gandhi now leads a united Indian front in a powerful mass movement of non-cooperation and non-violence. None of these things are mentioned in so many words in Woolf’s novel, but they are all contained in every careful mention of India.

And as is often the case in times of acute anxiety, a rich London hostess is organising a party that evening. Her husband is a Member of Parliament.

“Some Committee?” she asked, as he opened the door.

“Armenians,” he said; or perhaps it was “Albanians.”

It is a luxury, and some would say an unenviable one, to be as apolitical as Clarissa Dalloway, and as uncaring of the impact of decisions taken by men like her husband in positions of power.

Weight of history

I thought of Woolf’s novel when, last year, a serpentine queue snaked around the city streets for the Queen’s funeral; and again later, during the coronation of the new King with pomp and ceremony. As the citizen of a country without a monarchy it was beyond me to understand what constitutional monarchy could possible stand for in the 21st century. I was reminded especially of the Dalloways’ acquaintance Hugh Whitbread, who has a role at the court, and who has “the most extraordinary, the most natural, the most sublime respect for the British aristocracy of any human being…” Pompous Hugh, stately and unchangeable as one of the pompous buildings overlooking the park, and who “now kept guard at Buckingham Palace, dressed in silk stockings and knee-breeches, over what nobody knew. But he did it extremely efficiently. He had been afloat on the cream of English society for fifty-five years.”

The description of pompous Hugh is lovely, but I also wonder if Mrs. Dalloway ever walked past the Durbar Court in the old India Office, which is now the location of the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office. It was in this building that the Secretary of State for India and his council met in the India Office Council Chamber to discuss policy affecting the subcontinent. Momentous decisions were taken here over the decades of imperial rule – decisions about self-rule, independence, and partition that would affect the lives of millions. I wonder if Clarissa felt any of the weight of all that history.

Returning to Woolf’s novel, I looked for India within the pages. What would the Empire be without its venerable dowagers? Such as Lady Bruton, so proud of her great military family, and with “the thought of Empire always at hand.” And the elderly Miss Parry, who “at the mention of India, her eyes slowly deepened, became blue, beheld, not human beings – she had no tender memories, no proud illusions about Viceroys, Generals, Mutinies – it was orchids she saw, and mountain passes and herself carried on the backs of coolies in the ‘sixties over solitary peaks’.”

We have all seen that unforgettable picture: the photograph of an Indian woman worker carrying a sola-topeed English colonial on her back.

Fundamental changes

Peter Walsh, Clarissa’s former suitor, has returned to England after five years in the colony – but he doesn’t have much to say about it. “Never had he seen London look so enchanting – the softness of the distances; the richness; the greenness; the civilization, after India, he thought, strolling across the grass.”

Nevertheless, he feels that something fundamental has changed in his home country. “Those five years – 1918 to 1923 – had been, he suspected, somehow very important. People looked different. Newspapers seemed different.”

India is not far. Even apolitical and indirect Clarissa, at her party, must confront its reality. Entering one of the rooms of her great house, she finds that it was the venue of a serious conversation. Though the very important personages have since then left the room, the chairs still bear the impress of their presence. “They had been talking about India.”

The writer is in the IAS.