The age of apprehension: Zadie Smith’s ‘Grand Union’ reviewed by Radhika Santhanam

In an interview with a radio station in October, Zadie Smith said she fears rigidity. Speaking about the short story format, she said, “Stories were just an opportunity to think differently, think about different kinds of writing, different ways of writing. A novel is a very long stretch in one place. And so it was amazing fun to do this. Fun for the irresponsibility, fun for the freedom, fun because I didn’t have to be just one writer. I could be more than one and that’s exciting to me.”

Choppy vignettes

In Smith’s collection of 19 short stories, Grand Union, it’s equally exciting and tiring for us to see this process play out, to read her greedy attempts at every other genre — autofiction, dystopian fiction, speculative fiction, fiction that resists being boxed into neat categories. Smith is like the narrator in ‘Downtown’ who says, “I tried on four different outfits and then just went ahead and wore them all”. As a result, the collection is not an easy read, but Smith doesn’t intend it to be breezy either. She hammers often choppy vignettes into stories about contemporary concerns: immigration, technology, changes in politics. Some of these are traditional, linear narratives, written by a less intrepid Smith, and then there are some daring ones with grand ideas.

‘The Lazy River’, set in a hotel in Almeria, Spain, is a metaphor for a post-Brexit society, where people just drift along, helped

sometimes by flotation devices. There are class distinctions in the Lazy River (named after the pool in the hotel) — “a few souls from London, university educated” will “not do the Macarena. They will not participate in the Zumba class.” ‘The Lazy River’ is as much about national despair as it is about our addiction to social media — “we’re submerged, all of us.” Lazy River is an on-your-face metaphor. But it works, as Smith packs a lot into a slow-paced narrative.

The frightening grip of technology on our lives is a theme that appears again in ‘Meet the President!’, where the lines between reality and virtual reality blur. A privileged 15-year-old boy, who is hooked to a game in which he has to kill as many people as he can in order to meet the President, finds himself leading a poor “stunted” girl to her sister’s funeral at an old church. Bill Peak might be technologically savvy, but it is he who is emotionally stunted.

Another dystopian story is ‘Escape from New York’, in which Smith imagines Michael Jackson, Elizabeth Taylor and Marlon Brando escaping New York after 9/11. Inspired by an urban legend, the plot is intriguing, but falls flat.

Writer on writers

My favourite stories are those that seem autobiographical. In ‘Blocked’, we meet a writer who is successful early in her career but then finds her confidence diminishing. To cope, she takes up “parallel projects,” adopting and abandoning them as she pleases, to avoid forced commitment and consequent disappointment. “These days I love a fragment,” she says. “I don’t think of a fragment as flawed or partial in any way... Now I praise the half-done, the unfinished, the broken, the shard!”

In ‘Downtown,’ an artist who lives in a Hungarian forest visits the narrator. When he leaves, he drives her into a “frenzy of self-hatred” when he says, “I don’t understand how you can live here and be an artist, amongst all this social noise and all of these people.” She wonders, is art best when produced in chaos or in silence, in cities or in the woods?

Grand experiment

Among the most compelling and classically structured is ‘Sentimental Education’. In this, an older woman looks back at her time in college. It is a tale about education, race, sexual attraction and objectification. I also enjoyed the abstract, Manhattan-soaked ‘Words and Music’ as well as ‘Just Right’, on race and the friendships and unintentional cruelty of children.

Grand Union is an eclectic but largely tepid collection. There are many pages of brilliance, of course, given Smith’s wry humour, keen observations, and beautiful writing. In ‘Now More than Ever’, she begins: “There is an urge to be good. To be seen to be good. To be seen. Also to be. Badness, invisibility, things as they are in reality as opposed to things as they seem, death itself — these are out of fashion.”

But in other places, narratives dawdle; some seem unfinished — ‘Mood’ reads like the diary entries of a precocious young adult; and some require re-re-reading. I wanted to take some of the stories away from the collection and keep them aside for a separate book, or at least reshuffle them according to the level of risk that Smith has taken with form.

Grand Union is in fact a Grand Experiment, in which Smith often abandons plot in favour of the articulation of ideas and anxieties. It no doubt demonstrates her versatility as a writer, but leaves you to fill in the gaps, interpret endlessly, engage with the broken, the shard, and discover new meanings with every read.

Grand Union; Zadie Smith, Penguin Random House, ₹699