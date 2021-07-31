The abyss stares back: Reading horror in horrific times

31 July 2021 16:00 IST

Horror stories remain ever-popular because they not only hold up a mirror to the violent, decaying world we live in but also give us a glimpse of the monsters within

A Nielsen survey shows that during the lockdown, there were three genres that readers flocked to: crime, fantasy and horror. It seems inexplicable that faced with the images of dead bodies studding the banks of the Ganga, of hundreds of pyres sending up a pall of smoke, of corpses stacked like wood, people would still turn to reading horror. To understand why is to ask what makes the genre tick.

Our fascination with horror begins early. It is the very first thing we read. What is Red Riding Hood but a warning tale about sexual predators? ‘Ring-a-ring-a-roses’ describes death by plague. The wicked sisters of Cinderella self-mutilate, cutting off their toes to try and shove their feet into the glass shoes. And Snow White’s stepmother demands her heart be cut out of her chest.

Children face a world where, outside of their tiny lives, everything is labelled: ‘Here There Be Dragons’. All is unknown and vast, draped in shadows, hiding monsters. Growing up, we learn that the shadows are both within and without us, as are the monsters. For the world to make sense these must be worked through. And working them through on the page is to take a journey where we know we will emerge alive. It is to work an exorcism ritual for our own ghosts and the demons of the world. This thirst for horror on the safety of the page stays with us as we grow up.

Bludgeoned with images

And horrors are everywhere in our violent, out-of-control, decaying world. Cruelty is casually brought to our doorsteps in this age of mobile phones and social media. My first foray into this genre was with a book — Washer of the Dead — that was a direct response to opening the paper every morning and finding at least three stories that concerned violence to women. A prosaic reporting of women doused in petrol and set on fire, stripped naked and paraded as witches, raped and chopped into pieces. Women are forced to walk through the world with their eyes wide open, knowing that even in the home the caress can turn to a fatal blow.

It was this headline horror that compelled me to put together Dark Tales as well, using the most disturbing news stories as fodder for fiction. And what excesses we now reap. With reportage becoming instant, we are bludgeoned with images. The surfeit blunts us, even as it haunts us. The more real violence unreels before our eyes, the more blood-spattered the stories become. There are plenty of books in this genre that are sensationalist, but, equally, there are books that raise the horror genre to a lyrical dirge, a savage social commentary, a literary tour de force.

A fun-house mirror

This is a genre that lends itself well to social commentary. Frankenstein never dies. He returns with every generation in a new retelling as more miracles of science turn from a blessing to curse. If you look at a list of blockbuster horror movies in America, you can actually track the issues that the country has been dealing with, year by year. The first Texas Chainsaw Massacre was a protest against the Vietnam war. Closer home, Tumbbad is a scathing indictment of rampant greed and ecological destruction.

Horror is a fun-house mirror. It shows us the abomination, the other. But it also shows us that it is just a twisted reflection of ourselves. Above all other genres, it is a genre with a very strong moral core. Most stories feature punishment and justice. One must earn a right to survive. Horror stories are also tales of survival and resurrection. One person will stumble out of the long dark night, changed forever, lessons learnt, demons fought.

Fears argue back

The genre reminds us that for all the technological advances our opposable thumbs and large brains have brought us, the world is still marked ‘Here There Be Dragons’ — though the dragons might now be based on cloning, genetic mutation, toxic spills. The caveman still warms himself at the lonely fire, glancing over his shoulders, and the night is long and dark and full of terrors. The prehensile brain crouches at the stub of our sophisticated modern brain, teeth bloody, dilated eyes staring into the dark.

The Internet is the world-spanning fireplace that we gather at to tell our stories now. As science turns its bright spotlight on the dark, the storytelling becomes even more terrified and frenzied. It is now based on reality and takes new forms. Creepypasta and urban legends abound. Photographs of found objects with stories attached go viral. ‘Lost film’ archives and ‘found footage’ become blockbuster films, proving that no matter what science argues, our fears argue back.

Beyond a boo

To turn to horror-writing in India is to step back in time. Our fiction is haunted by a very resilient spirit who goes by the name of Ruskin Bond. Long after the British have left, we seem to have failed to emancipate ourselves from tales of lonely hill stations, abandoned houses, schoolfriends playing planchette in the dark.

But then along comes a book like Indra Das’ Devourers and shows us what Indian horror can be like when it is all grown up. With the wealth of traditional ghosts that haunt India, with the terrible litany of death and callous destruction that is modern India, we still await the book that will elevate the genre to the bestselling behemoth that it should be in this country.

Interestingly, ‘horror’ describes a response, not a genre. Horror is extremely flexible. It can be funny, moving, crossbred with science fiction, satire, romance. But the genre is defined by the response it evokes. We don’t demand of a love story that it make us fall in love. But we demand of a horror story that it scare us. This makes it a very difficult genre to write, because if the writer hopes to do more than produce a ‘boo’ scare, he or she first has to take a look at what truly scares them. It is not a coincidence that Stephen King, one of the bestselling authors in the genre, also confesses to being one of the most phobic. As we all know, when you look into the abyss the abyss looks into you.

I grew up in a building in Kolkata that had been originally acquired by the government to house survivors from concentration camps. Little Jewish ladies held out their arms, old men rolled back their sleeves to show me their concentration camp tattoos. My nightmares became of bodies dissolving to fat, of children turning to smoke, of skin stretched to make lampshades, still bearing those sepia numbers.

Today, I have a single tattoo at exactly the same spot on my wrist. Tat tvam asi, it says. It is one of the four Mahavakyas of the Upanishads. Each Veda is summed up in a single line that coalesces all the wisdom of the book. Tat tvam asi: You are that. All the light you search for, the transcendence you seek — you are that. But equally, all the darkness, all the descent into the pit — you are that too. I bear it on my wrist to remind me that I am just a decision, a lapse, a step away from choosing darkness. And I write horror as a beacon against the night.

The award-winning writer is the author, most recently, of Dark Tales, a collection of horror stories set in contemporary India.