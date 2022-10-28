Discover Temsüla Ao: the late Naga poet and writer chronicled the fractures in Nagaland

A file photograph of Naga writer Temsüla Ao | Photo Credit: V. Sudershan

Writing about her traumatic childhood in her 2013 memoir, Once Upon a Life: Burnt Curry and Bloody Rags, Temsüla Ao, who lost her parents early, says children who grow up without this vital sense of security can be compared to young saplings trying to cling to life in a desert. And yet, having known hunger, deprivation and indignity of various kinds, she feels they were “blessings in disguise”. For one, it always helped her relate easily to the more unfortunate ones in life.

The 77-year-old Naga poet, writer and ethnographer, who taught English at North Eastern Hill University till she retired in 2010, passed away on October 9, but she lives on through her books, and through the work of other writers she taught and nurtured like Easterine Kire.

Stories of conflict

Temsüla Ao was born in Jorhat, Assam, but hailed from the Ao Naga community of Nagaland who live in and around the district headquarters town of Mokokchung.

It was at the Ao village of Molungkimong that the Christian missionary, Edward Winter Clark, first set foot in Nagaland in 1872. Missionaries contributed to the development of the region by setting up schools and hospitals, but historians also argue that the rich oral traditions of the tribes often got lost in the march of civilisation.

Aware of the loss, and after a visit to America where she met Native Americans and heard about their traditions, Temsüla Ao wrote several poems on the conflict between modernity and tradition, Christianity and tribal beliefs. Her book, The Ao-Naga Oral Tradition, published in 1999, documents the beliefs, rituals, folktales, songs and belief systems of the Ao Nagas in great detail.

In 2005, her first book of short stories, These Hills Called Home, was published — immediately announcing that a new voice had arrived to tell stories of the Northeast, particularly Nagaland, which has lived in conflict since the 1950s with an armed struggle against the Indian state. Though there’s a ceasefire, the search for a peaceful agreement to resolve the Naga issue is still on.

Temsüla Ao chronicles these fractures, with her eye on ordinary people pulled in different directions. Several of the 10 stories in the collection have their roots in the turbulent early years of “bloodshed and tears”, like ‘The Jungle Major’, ‘The Curfew Man’ or ‘Shadows’, in which a group of young men are being led to China through dense forests for guerrilla warfare training.

But though the insurgency provides the context, Temsüla Ao probes the changes wrought by prolonged conflict to the Naga psyche. As she writes in the introduction, “Nagaland’s story of the struggle for self-determination started with high idealism… but it somehow got re-written into one of disappointment and disillusionment because it became the very thing it sought to overcome.”

A deep dive into Nagaland

Her tales also capture the traditional Naga way of life, “a placid existence in rural habitats”; the rich forests and hills, folklores and legends, and the life of women. In The Last Song, a young gifted singer is killed along with several others in an Army attack on a church. As a grandmother narrates the story decades later, a strange wind blows across the village and strains of the hymn sung by the girl are heard.

These Hills is a good starting point to discover the writer’s oeuvre, before going on to other collections like Book of Songs (Collected Poems), Aosenla’s Story, Laburnum over my Head, Tombstone in my Garden, or her essays On Being a Naga. Temsüla Ao faced the vicissitudes of life with courage, and this is reflected in her stories and poems in which she celebrates the resilience of the human spirit.