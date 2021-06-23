Tahmima Anam’s ‘The Startup Wife’ explores modern-day marriage in competition driven world

New Delhi

A new “feminist satire” by award-winning author Tahmima Anam explores the dynamics of a modern day marriage when in a highly competition driven world.

The novel, titled The Startup Wife has been published by Penguin Random House India. It revolves around a coder Asha Ray, and her high school crush-turned-husband Cyrus Jones who develop a hit social media networking app. However, with the man receiving most of the attention, the woman struggles to find her voice, putting their marriage to test.

According to the British-Bangladeshi writer, who also sits on the board of ROLI, a London-based music tech company founded by her husband Roland Lamb, the novel is a “coming-of-rage, anti-rom-com feminist satire”.

“I’ve been dreaming of writing The Startup Wife for nearly a decade, and I’m thrilled that it’s finally seeing the light of day. It’s the story of a brilliant computer coder, Asha Ray, and how she takes on the male-dominated tech world, achieves great success, and yet somehow finds herself losing her voice in the process,” Anam told PTI.

“It asks whether Asha can take charge of her own power, and have the confidence to break through all that is holding her back,” she added.

Anam’s published work includes A Golden Age (winner of the Best First Book in the Commonwealth Writers’ Prize 2008), its sequel The Good Muslim (long-listed for the Man Asian Literary Prize 2011), and The Bones of Grace.

According to the publishers, Anam’s latest is a “gripping, blistering novel”.

“Come for the radical vision of human connection, stay for the wickedly funny feminist look at startup culture and modern partnership,” it said in a statement.