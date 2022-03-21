Sunny side up: Exploring Backman’s literary luminescence

Unlike the loaded greyness of Nordic noirs, the sun shines in the Swedish author’s novels which touch upon the themes of loneliness, the isolation of the elderly, anxiety and so on

Unlike the loaded greyness of Nordic noirs, the sun shines in the Swedish author’s novels which touch upon the themes of loneliness, the isolation of the elderly, anxiety and so on

“Ove feels an instinctive skepticism towards all people taller than six feet; the blood can’t quite make it all the way up to the brain.” This serves as a good introduction to the man called Ove, whom Swedish author Fredrik Backman made famous in his book of that name, soon to be made into a Hollywood movie with Tom Hanks playing the lead. Ove, a widower in his late 50s, is a curmudgeon who loves to bark at people less intelligent than him — which is almost the whole world in his scheme of things. He does everything that the grumpy ‘uncle’ next door would do — slam doors in your face, mutter curses under his breath, go on regular morning walks, which are in reality a ploy to keep tab on every happening in the neighbourhood. You don’t want to cross his path, and neither does he.

Gloomy humour

Ever since his wife’s death, Ove has retreated into himself. He obsessively sticks to routine, as if that would keep at bay the chaos of life, the sea of grief roiling beneath the surface. He has made elaborate arrangements for his own death — the will to be kept on the table, the walls to be draped with sheets — as he talks to his cat, Ernest, while he waits for his own death.

Backman has the rare lightness of touch that can wring humour out of serious subjects. Unlike the loaded greyness of Nordic noirs, the sun shines in Backman’s novels — if it comes out after long stretches of gloom, it is all the more precious for that. Ove is revealed to be more than just his temper tantrums – his kindness seems more heart-warming when thrown in relief against his general crabbiness. Backman strikes a fine balance between luminescence and shadow, with one complementing the other. His novels touch upon loneliness, the isolation of the elderly, anxiety, thoughts of self-harm, without descending into the maudlin.

Their presence is acknowledged and then laughed off.

Exploring facets of loneliness

The currently showing Netflix adaptation of Backman’s latest novel, Anxious People, begins, uncommonly for a comedy, with suicide. Then we are taken into the lives of the father-son cop duo living alone together in an apartment, waiting for the family to be made whole for Christmas by the arrival of the daughter/ sister, who, we soon learn, is an addict and unlikely to fulfil her father’s request for a visit. But the father doesn’t give up hope and even provides her with money to buy the train ticket home, much to the son’s chagrin.

Backman says about the novel: “This story is about a lot of things, but mostly about idiots. So it needs saying from the outset that it’s always very easy to declare that other people are idiots, but only if you forget how idiotically difficult being human is.” Are you listening, Mr. Ove?

The motley crew of Anxious People is a group of strangers thrown together unexpectedly as they are held hostage in an open house apartment they have come to check out. Anxious People is in, some ways, the ideal pandemic novel because the hostages are under house arrest and on the verge of breakdown because of that. Even as the incarceration adds to their anxiety, it gives them time to pause, to take stock of their lives. And what they discover is their loneliness, which persists instead of successful careers and family. If the search for fresh real estate is indicative of their upward social mobility, it is also suggestive of their desire for that mythical space called home. Everybody is insecure. Jim feels useless because his grown-up son doesn’t need him anymore. Julia, who is pregnant, feels apprehensive about the changes coming into her life. Zara feels isolated because everybody except her seems to be doing fine. Nobody is what they appear to be — their bottled-up rage, sorrow and unease threaten to burst open under duress.

A sense of community

If all that sounds intimidating, it is not.

Backman’s sarcastic remarks about social media, parenting, adulting are to be relished: “The truth of course is that if people really were as happy as they look on the Internet, they wouldn’t spend so much damn time on the Internet, because no one who’s having a really good day spends half of it taking pictures of themselves.”

While the novel ends on a positive note, everything doesn’t turn happy-clappy suddenly. Life’s jagged edges remain as menacing as ever but all of us — reader, writer, hostage, bungling policemen, alleged miscreant — experience a sense of community in the comforting realisation that we are all idiots.