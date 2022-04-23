Books

Sunday Quiz | Easy like Sunday morning: On books

A molecular biologist from Madurai, our quizmaster enjoys trivia and music, and is working on a rock ballad called ‘Coffee is a Drink, Kaapi is an Emotion’. @bertyashley

Sunday Quiz | Easy like Sunday morning: On books

The only thing that you absolutely have to know, is the location of the library: Albert Einstein

Sunday Quiz | Easy like Sunday morning: On books

1/10

1. On April 24, 1800, the United States Library of Congress was established when President John Adams signed a legislation to appropriate $5,000 to purchase “such books as may be necessary for the use of Congress”. The largest library in the world with more than 170 million items adds more than 10,000 items to its collections each working day. There was one place from where it received and sent so many books that in 1895 an underground tunnel with a ‘Rapid Transit Literary Line’ was established. What place is this that is just across the street from the library?

Answer :

The U.S. House of Parliament, The Capitol.

Sunday Quiz | Easy like Sunday morning: On books

0/10

RETAKE THE QUIZ


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
The Hindu Quizzes
magazine
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 23, 2022 5:01:56 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/books/sunday-quiz-on-books-april-24-2022-easy-like-sunday-morning/article65331762.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY